Fox says renovations to Stegeman Coliseum will make it a 'brand new building'

Georgia head coach Mark Fox is ready to see what is in store following the Phase II renovations at Stegeman Coliseum.
Appearing Wednesday morning on radio station 680 The Fan, Fox said the latest work to be done at his home basketball court should be quite appealing to both his team and to the fans.
“Essentially, we’re going to have a brand new building and we’re still right in the heart of campus,” Fox said.
The scheduled renovations are a center-court scoreboard, new seats that will be painted black, a new sound system and new lighting. This follows the Phase I renovation completed prior to the 2016-17 season that included a large mural depicting former Georgia basketball and gymnastics athletes.
When Fox got to Georgia in 2009, Stegeman Colisuem was in need of serious renovations. Fox addressed how far the building has come since he took the head coaching job.
“We’ve had a hurdle with our facility that I knew coming in,” Fox said. “We openly talked about, ‘Hey, one day we have to address the facility.’ I think the thing I credit our upper administration on is we’ve been able to finally – after the improvement to the outside, the concourse improvements, the glass going down – finish the inside with the new scoreboard, new seats, new lights, new sound.”
Fox also mentioned that there were different avenues of how to approach upgrading the basketball facility, which may have included moving to a different location.
“I think the other options were more expensive and not in the heart of campus,” Fox said. “So we probably could have done it faster if we’d gone in that direction but the best thing for us to do was to re-do the building we do have. It’s going to be phenomenal.”
