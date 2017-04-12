Georgia basketball program adds third signee for 2017 class

Georgia picked up the third basketball signed for its recruiting class of 2017.
Teshaun Hightower, who played this past season at Mount Zion Prep in Baltimore but is originally from Lithonia, signed his national letter-of-intent to play for the Bulldogs early Wednesday.
“We’re excited to add another talented Georgia native to our roster,” Fox said. “Teshaun has great speed and quickness and the versatility to play a couple of different positions.”
Wednesday marks the first day of the spring signing period.
Hightower joins Rayshaun Hammonds and Nicolas Claxton as a part of this recruiting class.
As a senior at Mount Zion Prep, Hightower averaged 19.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game and helped lead his team to a 25-10 record.
Comments