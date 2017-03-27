An early look at what Stegeman Coliseum will look like next season

An early look at what Stegeman Coliseum will look like in 2017 has been revealed.
In an email to donors Monday, Georgia athletics director Greg McGarity wrote that the Phase II renovations to Stegeman Coliseum will begin shortly after the May commencement ceremony. Attached in the body of the email were renderings of what the basketball arena will look like.
The top item added will be a videoboard hung over center court. Other improvements include new lighting, a sound system and new seats. According to the renderings, the seats will change from red to black.
In the email, McGarity wrote that the "plans for this project are moving right along."
Prior to the 2016-17 season, Phase I of Stegeman Coliseum's renovations included a large mural on one side of the arena.
