Parker undergoes procedure for Achilles injury

Georgia guard Juwan Parker underwent a procedure to repair his partially torn right Achilles, the basketball program confirmed Thursday.
Parker sustained the injury during the near-end of the regular season. Parker gutted out the pain over the final few weeks. The injury proved too much to play through in Georgia's SEC quarterfinals loss to Kentucky as Parker was only able to log 12 minutes in the game.
A timetable for Parker's recovery is unknown.
Following Georgia's NIT first-round loss to Belmont, head coach Mark Fox spoke about what it meant for Parker to play his final few games of the season with the injury.
"I get emotional because when a kid gives you his body like that, that's the ultimate sacrifice," Fox said. "We knew it was very unlikely he was going to be able to come back and play."
During the 2016-17 season, Parker averaged 9.3 points and 5.3 rebounds in 26.8 minutes per game, all of which were career bests. Parker also shot 85.6 percent at the free-throw line, which was also a career best.
This is the second time Parker has sustained an Achilles injury. During the 2014-15 season, Parker partially tore his left Achilles, which lingered into the following 2015-16 season. Parker ended up taking a medical redshirt.
Fox previously said this partial tear is not as severe as the previous tear Parker sustained.
Parker, who is slated to finish his master's degree in sport management this summer, will have a fifth year of eligibility at his disposal next season.
