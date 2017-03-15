Fox talks Maten's upcoming decision to enter NBA draft or not

Following a 78-69 loss to Belmont in the NIT opener, Georgia head coach Mark Fox was asked about where he sees the future of the basketball program.
During his reply, Fox expressed optimism for the future, citing that nine of Georgia's top 10 players will be returning to the roster for the 2017-18 season.
That brought a natural follow-up question: Has forward Yante Maten reached a decision as to whether he would test the NBA draft or not?
"I say nine out of 10, and yet -- I'm not going to say he has to make a decision because he doesn't have to make a decision," Fox said. "Will he come in and say he wants to talk about it? Maybe. If he does then we'll have to reevaluate."
Fox said he has spoken with Maten about his NBA prospects but nothing has been determined at this time.
Fox also mentioned the NBA combine rules, which state an invited player can attend and then withdraw his name within 10 days of the event. Therefore, that would appear to be an option Maten could pursue.
At the same time, Maten is battling a knee injury that prevented him from Wednesday's NIT matchup with Belmont. He injured the knee in a Feb. 18 game against Kentucky, in which he sustained a Grade 2 sprain to his right MCL. He played against Tennessee and Kentucky in the SEC Tournament but was unable to give it a go against Belmont.
Maten's season ended with an average of 18.2 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. His NBA stock has been rising of late, as noted by ESPN's Chad Ford, who listed him among the first five players just outside of his first-round mock draft.
"Yante, his mother and I have had conversations about his future," Fox said. "They'll make a family decision."
