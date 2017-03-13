Should Georgia re-think approach to strength of schedule?

Strength of schedule has long seemed important to the NCAA Tournament resume since it can potentially help offset other areas a team may be deficient in.
Under head coach Mark Fox, Georgia has usually put together a tough non-conference schedule for this particular reason. In addition to the possibility of picking up quality wins in non-conference play, a tough early-season schedule can oftentimes prepare a team for a grueling conference slate.
But given the teams selected to this year’s NCAA Tournament, just how important is a non-conference strength of schedule if the quality wins don’t come?
Georgia went 9-4 in non-conference play, with UNC-Asheville (RPI No. 71) and Furman (No. 94) being its top non-SEC wins. By the end of the SEC Tournament, the Bulldogs only had one top-50 win but with a non-conference strength of schedule ranked 14th in the nation. Georgia ended the season with 19 total wins, which wasn’t enough.
It was clear the selection committee valued quality wins, along with total wins, when picking the field.
“Top-50 wins is an area we were deficient this year,” Georgia head coach Mark Fox said. “Road record, non-conference strength of schedule, your RPI, your KPI – there are so many different things they look at now that they could probably pick one to create any pecking order they want. We obviously didn’t fall where we wanted to.”
The SEC mandates its teams meet certain scheduling criteria to prevent them from loading up on bad teams in non-conference play. So it’s not like the Bulldogs can completely change its scheduling process. It is worth noting, however, that of the 36 at-large teams in this year’s tournament, only eight posted better non-conference strength of schedules than Georgia. Two of those teams were SEC foes Vanderbilt (No. 1) and Florida (No. 7).
But only six at-large teams recorded fewer than four top-50 wins. Of those, Cincinnati, Oklahoma State, VCU and Wake Forest had three. Saint Mary’s and USC recorded two top-50 wins each, which would make them more comparable with Georgia. The Trojans separated themselves with victories over UCLA and SMU. The Gaels logged wins over Nevada and Dayton, which are top-30 victories but not exactly the most eye-grabbing. But playing in the West Coast Conference and going against the No. 67 non-conference strength of schedule, Saint Mary’s recorded 28 total wins. Like Georgia against Kentucky, Saint Mary’s dropped three games to Gonzaga. The lone difference was that Georgia was competitive twice against Kentucky; Saint Mary’s lost by double-digits to Gonzaga each time.
The main difference between the two teams? Twenty-eight total wins compared to 19, which led to a major gap in the two teams’ RPI standing. A soft bubble certainly helped Saint Mary’s too.
With so many other teams scheduling lighter and still earning admission into the NCAA Tournament, that may be approach Georgia decides to take in seasons to come.
“It is a little frustrating because strength of schedule is something our league has really demanded but does it bear the fruit we want it to bear?” Fox said. “If indeed the seeding is what it is, and there are teams ahead of us that played schedules that were far weaker, then we have to evaluate is that the right thing to do, to schedule like we’re scheduling.”
Fifteen at-large teams had non-conference schedules ranked over 100. Strength of schedule proved complimentary to teams that also had quality wins on their resumes. Vanderbilt received a No. 9 seed after going 19-15 overall, which was seen higher than expected. The Commodores’ No. 1 strength of schedule, overall and in non-conference play, appears to have been a big factor with their placement. Michigan State recorded 19 wins with six of those in the top-50. The Spartans had the No. 10 overall and No. 15 non-conference strength of schedule.
Marquette, however, won 19 games but did not have a strong strength of schedule (No. 47 overall, No. 186 non-conference). But seven top-50 wins proved too many to ignore.
The aforementioned Wake Forest also had 19 wins and likely got in with the three top-50 wins – two of which came in March. Strength of schedule certainly proved to be complimentary as the Demon Deacons were No. 14 overall and No. 17 in non-conference play.
Without quality wins, or a high total of wins, strength of schedule did not seem to be a valued area of emphasis.
“Obviously this year we lost to Kansas in November and lost a home game to Marquette,” Fox said. “We still ended up with nine non-conference wins. We’ll re-evaluate everything, obviously, in trying to clean up the areas that we think are costing us.”
As a recurring bubble team, Georgia is faced with a dilemma. Does it go the USC route and schedule softer non-conference games, with hopes of landing a couple of top-50 wins while racking up total victories? Or does it continue to schedule strong and keep confidence that it can start putting together the kind of quality victories needed for inclusion in the NCAA Tournament?
Every year is different, and this season, too many teams had enough top-50 wins to separate themselves from Georgia. This was even applied for the NIT as Syracuse (six top-50 wins), Iowa (five top-50 wins), California (two top-50 wins) and Illinois State (one top-50 win) were given No. 1 seeds since they were the first four out of the NCAA Tournament. With Illinois State tying Georgia with only one top-50 win, the Redbirds were probably viewed more favorably thanks to a much-higher RPI ranking (No. 33 to Georgia’s No. 52). And that was likely aided thanks to Illinois State’s 27 total wins in a 125th-overall strength of schedule.
While scheduling up gives Georgia a chance for more top-50 victories, it means nothing without winning them. If the last two seasons are indicative of where NCAA selection committees are trending, beating top competition is by far the most important thing to accomplish.
“I think if we could have notched a top-25 win that would have helped us,” Fox said. “If the seeding in the NIT is the first four left out, then we probably needed a couple of those. I’m not sure if you look at each team, there’s that consistency of what’s most important from team to team. It leads you to scratch your head a little bit. Obviously, the top-25 and top-50 wins is an area, as a team, we didn’t get that box checked.”
