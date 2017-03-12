Georgia left out of NCAA Tournament field, awaits NIT selection show

Georgia made a late-season run with hopes of earning an NCAA Tournament invite.
That bid turned up short as the Bulldogs will not play in the big dance for the second consecutive season. Beginning at 5:30 p.m., the 68-team field was announced, without Georgia earning an invite.
Georgia's lone hope was to be among the last teams to be included in the First Four round in Dayton, Ohio. The committee bypassed Georgia for matchups between Providence and USC, and Kansas State and Wake Forest.
The Bulldogs will now wait until the NIT selection show at 8:30 p.m. There won't be much suspense as Georgia is all but locked into an NIT berth for the second consecutive season.
The Bulldogs have won six of their last 10 games, although four of those have come in their last six games. After falling to Arkansas in the regular-season finale, without forward Yante Maten available, Georgia ended up as the No. 8 seed in the SEC Tournament thanks to two upsets that occurred last Saturday.
The Bulldogs defeated Tennessee 59-57 in the second round before falling 71-60 to eventual tournament champion Kentucky in the quarterfinals.
While Georgia didn't make the NCAA Tournament, the SEC got five teams into the field of 68. Kentucky (No. 2, South), Florida (No. 4, East), South Carolina (No. 7, East), Arkansas (No. 8, South) and Vanderbilt (No. 9, West) were the SEC squads to receive an invite.
The NCAA released its overall seed list with Kansas State being the last at-large team in the tournament at No. 46. Wake Forest was No. 45, with Providence (No. 42) and USC (No. 43) in front. Rhode Island, which won the Atlantic-10 Tournament championship on Sunday appeared to steal a bid as it checked in as the No. 44 overall seed, just in between the two play-in games with teams also on the No. 11 seed line.
