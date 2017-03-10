Fox, Calipari state cases for Georgia's inclusion into NCAA Tournament

Four months ago, optimism was abound about Georgia’s chances at an NCAA Tournament berth.
Fast forward to March, and Georgia once again was scrapping for late-season wins to establish a case for one. Entering Friday, there was a belief Georgia would need to defeat top-seeded Kentucky in Friday’s SEC Tournament quarterfinals in order to punch a ticket to the big dance.
Instead, the Bulldogs ran into a Kentucky squad that set an early defensive tone in a 71-60 decision. Georgia will now wait to see if it is included into the NCAA Tournament. More than likely it won’t be, at least according to the national analysts who had the Bulldogs on the outside looking in before Friday’s game.
Multiple players were asked after the game if Georgia’s season will be considered a disappointment if it is left out of the NCAA Tournament. Most were diplomatic in their answers. Only one agreed wholeheartedly that it would be.
“Yes. You don’t know how bad we want to go to the tournament,” Georgia freshman guard Tyree Crump said. “That’s been a goal all year, to get to the tournament.”
Crump said he thinks Georgia is likely headed to the NIT but is holding out hope the NCAA Tournament selection committee includes the Bulldogs.
That hope is extended to everyone else in Georgia’s locker room. Afterward, head coach Mark Fox was given an opportunity to state his case for the tournament, saying the Bulldogs stack up favorably with most of the metrics involved in the process.
“If you look at the RPI or KPI, we’d be inside the bubble in both those metrics,” Fox said. “We’ve got more than our share of top-100 wins and wins on the road and strength of schedule. We just didn’t beat one of the top-25 teams. So we have that one, that one blemish. But I think our team has done certainly enough to warrant very significant consideration.”
Entering Friday’s game, Georgia was ranked 50th in the RPI and 46th in the KPI. Its non-conference strength of schedule was No. 21 and overall strength of schedule was No. 13. Despite suffering a loss, it’s likely that Georgia’s RPI and KPI rankings aren’t affected much due to the opponent being Kentucky on a neutral court.
But in total, Georgia has only one win against a top-50 team in No. 43 Vanderbilt. USA Today and BracketWAG.com bracketologist Shelby Mast, who had Georgia as his first team out of the field Friday morning, believes the loss to Kentucky sealed the Bulldogs’ postseason fate.
“Tough season, came close but I think the NIT is next for them,” Mast said. “But at least they get to keep playing.”
Kentucky head coach John Calipari, who complimented Fox’s coaching ability following the teams’ game in Athens on Feb. 18, said Georgia should not only be considered for the NCAA Tournament but earn a bid.
Calipari said it was unfair for Georgia to be asked to beat Kentucky in order to earn admission.
“They deserve to be in the NCAA Tournament, I believe that,” Calipari said. “Everybody thought, ‘Well, they got to beat us.’ Why in our league is that the way it is? I mean, I think they deserve to be in but obviously I’m not in the (selection) room.”
Fox hasn’t thought about whether Georgia will convene together to watch the selection show Sunday evening.
The selection committee has made some surprise additions over the last few years, especially since the field expanded to 68 teams.
A year ago, Tulsa was a team not on anyone’s radar that earned a bid for a play-in game. In the same tournament, Syracuse got in as a No. 10 seed when a lot of analysts didn’t expect it to get in at all. Of course, the Orange went on to the Final Four.
In 2011, the first year the NCAA Tournament expanded to 68 teams, VCU was one of those surprise teams after finishing its regular season and conference tournament 23-11. The selection committee was criticized immediately for including VCU in the play-in round. Naturally, the Rams then advanced to the Final Four.
So a precedent has been set for a team like Georgia to be a surprise addition to the field of 68. Until it all becomes official, Georgia will have a long two-day wait to find out if it will be that team to continue the trend.
“It’s hard waiting those couple of days,” Georgia guard Juwan Parker said. “Time goes by slow.”
