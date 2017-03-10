Fox, Calipari state cases for Georgia's inclusion into NCAA Tournament

1:06 Former prison nurse accused of having sex with inmate Pause

5:35 New details emerge at hearing for accused killer in Kareem Mano slaying

4:28 Ex-prison nurse charged with inmate sex has first-appearance hearing

2:19 Old nightclub becomes New City Church

4:18 Cop Shop Podcast: Tales of a 'mooching' roommate and a clothes-stealing lover

0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry

1:11 Two dead in sports bar shooting

4:45 Cop Shop Podcast: Man smacked with ashtray in spat over soup

1:26 Mikey Smith is one of the few Upson-Lee seniors.