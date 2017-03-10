Kentucky rolls past Georgia in SEC Tournament quarterfinals

This time, Georgia was unable to keep it close with Kentucky.
The Wildcats played a much different brand of defensive basketball in Friday’s quarterfinals game, which ended in a 71-60 win for Kentucky. The loss concluded Georgia’s stay in the SEC Tournament following a day after its second-round win over Tennessee.
Kentucky spurted out to a 10-2 lead to start the game and never let Georgia get closer than six points from there. The Wildcats’ defense pressured guard J.J. Frazier and kept him from getting the ball in a good scoring position when he worked off the ball.
Frazier finished the game with 15 points on 4-of-17 shooting from the field.
Georgia cut Kentucky’s lead to 11 with 7:01 remaining in the game. That’s when Kentucky forward Bam Adebayo put in a hook shot while drawing a foul. He converted the 3-point play with a free throw to put the Wildcats back up 14. Late in the game, Georgia cut Kentucky’s lead to 10 a couple of times, with Kentucky answering the call with a made bucket each time.
For the Bulldogs to be competitive a third time against Kentucky, they were going to need some 3-point buckets to fall. Georgia was unable to hit many baskets from long range, converting on only five of its 15 3-point attempts.
Georgia also missed plenty of opportunities from the free-throw line, making 17 of its 26 shot attempts.
Four who mattered
Frazier: While Frazier found trouble all over the floor, he ended the game with 12 points. But all of his points were hard to come by. Frazier was unable to get much offensive help elsewhere throughout the duration of the game.
Adebayo: Adebayo was a force to deal with on the offensive and defensive ends of the court. He posted a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Kentucky guard De’Aaron Fox: Fox scored 20 points but was tough for Georgia to deal with defensively. On both ends, Fox turned into a much tougher matchup than the previous time the two teams met.
Kentucky guard Isaiah Briscoe: Briscoe scored 20 points on 8-of-15 shooting from the field. Not known for his outside shooting, Briscoe even hit a 3-pointer during the beginning of the second half.
Turning point
From the start, it was a Kentucky onslaught. Georgia did trail Kentucky by only seven points at the half but a quick 6-0 run to start the second half all but ended the Bulldogs’ chances in this game.
Observations
Defense, defense: When Kentucky wants to be a great defensive team, it can. Briscoe, De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk pressured Georgia’s guards to the point of inefficiency. Frazier was unable to find many lanes to drive through and was harassed repeatedly. Outside shots were also hard to come by with Kentucky playing some of its best defense of the entire season. Down low, junior Yante Maten could barely find any open looks either. His first field goal didn’t occur until the second half as he finished with 12 points on 3-of-11 shooting.
What’s next?
Georgia will hold out hope for an NCAA Tournament berth on Selection Sunday. More than likely, the Bulldogs will head to the NIT for a second consecutive year.
