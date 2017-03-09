Georgia prepares for third Kentucky game with NCAA Tournament potentially on the line

Georgia has come awfully close to knocking off Kentucky, the SEC’s top team.
At Rupp Arena on Jan. 31, Georgia led by two points with 10 seconds left in the game. Malik Monk then hit a long dagger from the left wing to tie the game and ultimately sent it to overtime. The Bulldogs fell 90-81 from there.
On Feb. 18, Georgia and Kentucky were deadlocked at 75 with 28 seconds left to play. But after De’Aaron Fox made two free throws, the Bulldogs were unable to match the Wildcats and lost 82-77.
There would seem to be a lot Georgia, which defeated Tennessee 59-57 in the SEC Tournament second round, can take away from those previous games when it faces Kentucky in the quarterfinals Friday.
But as guard J.J. Frazier sees it, this is a new game. Nothing that happened previously matters this time around.
“We don’t take moral victories,” Frazier said.
This is a game Georgia desperately wants, and needs, to win. Not only would a win over Kentucky potentially place Georgia in the NCAA Tournament, it would be the signature victory head coach Mark Fox has missed out on throughout his eight-year tenure.
Fox has come close in securing a win of that magnitude this year. In addition to the Kentucky losses, Georgia fell to Florida on the road in overtime and lost to South Carolina twice by a combined seven points.
“We’ve had a couple games in a row with Kentucky that have been great games but we haven’t been able to get over the hump,” Fox said. “We have to do some difficult things. Our team is way different right now, too. We’ll have to come up with obviously a new plan.”
Against Tennessee, Georgia got forward Yante Maten back into the lineup after missing four consecutive games. The last time Maten played was against Kentucky, which saw him go down with a sprained MCL during the first two minutes of the game.
Without Maten, Kentucky spent the majority of that second game in a man defense. In Georgia’s first game against Kentucky, Maten got the best of its big men early, which forced the Wildcats to revert to a zone defense.
“I’m looking forward to the game, to my teammates coming out strong and getting ready to play,” Maten said. “I don’t think anybody should be nervous or anything. We play them well every single time. If we just be our normal good self, we’ll be fine.”
If Kentucky is forced to go into a zone again, that could free up Georgia’s shooters, including guard Tyree Crump.
Crump has started to see his shot fall of late and said he’s ready for the challenge of facing the Wildcats for a third time.
“I don’t fear anyone. I have no fear of anyone, ever,” Crump said. “If they need me to step to hit a shot, even if I miss, I’m going to step up and take it.”
For Georgia's NCAA Tournament hopes, it is likely going to come down to this game against Kentucky. A win, and Georgia’s chances look good. A loss, and Georgia is probably back in the NIT for a second consecutive year.
Georgia seems ready for the task at hand. If the Bulldogs are to continue their season where they want it to be, taking down Kentucky for the biggest win of Fox’s career is what has to happen.
“They’re the 1-seed but we’re just as good as them if we come out and play hard,” Crump said. “They’re a great team. It’s going to be a battle between us.”
