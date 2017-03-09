Maten makes return in win over Vols, hopes for improved performance against Kentucky

Yante Maten was left alone at the top of the key, which is one of his favorite places to launch a 3-point attempt.
Turtle Jackson saw him and kicked the ball out to the big man, who made his return to the court after missing four games with a sprained right MCL. Maten rose up for the shot and drilled the 3, giving Georgia an early five-point lead shortly after entering Thursday's second-round game against Tennessee in the SEC Tournament off of the bench.
Maten ended Georgia’s 59-57 win over Tennessee with 12 points, giving his team a needed lift to advance to the conference tourney's quarterfinals.
Georgia will face Kentucky, the team Maten injured his knee against on Feb. 18. Maten is ready to play against the Wildcats, considering he went down only 95 seconds into the previous meeting.
“No more injuries, though, for the next game,” Maten said. “I’m pretty excited. (The knee) didn’t click or (have) any pain at all during this game, so I’m just thanking God.”
Maten ended up playing 26 minutes, which was higher than most anyone anticipated. Head coach Mark Fox figured his minute allotment would be in the 22-to-24 range but realized he reached this number with about three minutes to go in the game.
Upon asking, Maten told Fox he was fine to keep playing. Fox left Maten in, with the big man from Pontiac, Michigan closing the game out on the court.
“We were worried about his conditioning but there were enough stops in the game that he looked fresh,” Fox said. “And I asked him if he needed a blow. He said, ‘No, I’m good.’”
Asked whether he could go 30 to 32 minutes in Friday’s game against Kentucky if Georgia needed him, Maten said, “I can definitely up the minutes a little bit. A little rest and recovery and I’ll be fine.”
Fox, however, criticized himself for what he considered not managing Maten’s re-entry into the game as he would have liked. Maten also admitted to being rusty in his return, which contributed to committing five of Georgia’s 15 turnovers.
Even so, Maten still came through with some key moments late in the game. Maten corralled an offensive rebound with 6:28 left to play that led to guard J.J. Frazier putting in two free throws. .
Maten also blocked Robert Hubbs III’s shot with 5:34 left to play.
“I thought he did great, especially for however long he’s been out, three weeks,” forward Mike Edwards said. “That’s really good to come back and produce this game. It really helped us.”
With one game under his belt, Maten hopes to have an improved performance against Kentucky. A self-proclaimed harsh critic of himself, he said there were a lot of things he could have done better against Tennessee.
“I still got to make sure I polish up on my go-to moves, which ones I’m going to be able to do,” Maten said. “I felt pretty good. I’m still a little ways off from where I want to be.”
