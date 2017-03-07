Frazier earns first-team AP All-SEC honors, Maten on second team

Georgia guard J.J. Frazier was named to two All-SEC first teams Tuesday.
After being named to the league coaches' All-SEC first team, Frazier followed it by landing on the Associated Press' All-SEC first team.
Frazier joined Kentucky guard Malik Monk, South Carolina guard Sindarius Thornwell, Kentucky guard De'Aaron Fox and Mississippi forward Sebastian Saiz on the first team. Monk, who was also named the AP's SEC Player of the Year, and Thornwell were unanimous selections.
Georgia forward Yante Maten was named to the AP's second team after a season in which he averaged 18.7 points per game. Maten, however, missed the final four games of the regular season due to a Grade 2 MCL sprain to his right knee.
Joining Maten on the second team are Florida guard KeVaughn Allen, Arkansas forward Moses Kingsley, Texas A&M forward Robert Williams and Kentucky forward Bam Adebayo.
Frazier ranks in the SEC's top-10 in six stats this season -- No. 3 in scoring (18.7 points per game), No. 1 in playing time (34.5 minutes per game), No. 3 in steals (1.9 steals per game), No. 5 in free throw percentage (.875) and No. 6 in both assists (4.2 assists per game) and assist-to-turnovers (1.8 ratio).
“J.J. has had a remarkable career, and it is fitting that he is being recognized this way as a senior,” Georgia head coach Mark Fox said.
Maten has reached double figures in scoring in 24 of the 27 games he has appeared in.
“Yante has obviously struggled being out with his injury, and I hope that this recognition eases that frustration,” Fox said.
It's unknown at this time whether Maten will be able to suit up this week at the SEC Tournament. Fox said Monday that while it is likely unfair for him to place a percentage on it that Maten may have a 50-50 chance at playing. Frazier has picked up the scoring load since Maten sustained the injury by averaging 29.6 points over the past five games.
Fox said he is confident Maten will be able to return next week if Georgia is chosen to play in a national postseason event such as the NCAA Tournament or the NIT.
Complete list of AP All-SEC awards
AP All-SEC first team
Malik Monk, Kentucky
Sindarius Thornwell, South Carolina
J.J. Frazier, Georgia
De'Aaron Fox, Kentucky
Sebastian Saiz, Mississippi
AP All-SEC second team
KeVaughn Allen, Florida
Moses Kingsley, Arkansas
Yante Maten, Georgia
Robert Williams, Texas A&M
Bam Adebayo, Kentucky
Player of the Year: Malik Monk, Kentucky
Coach of the Year: Mike White, Florida
Newcomer of Year: Malik Monk, Kentucky
