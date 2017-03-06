Fox: Maten is no longer dealing with soreness and swelling in injured knee

During his weekly radio show appearance, head coach Mark Fox offered a further update on the health of forward Yante Maten.
Maten will visit the team doctor Tuesday for a previously scheduled appointment for his Grade 2 MCL sprain in his right knee. Fox did say Maten has been feeling better of late, which had him at least somewhat optimistic when answering a fan's question about his standout junior.
"He doesn't have any soreness or swelling," Fox said. "We're waiting for him to meet the criteria he needs to meet."
Maten traveled to Arkansas with the team but did not play in Georgia's 85-67 loss. Fox did reveal a little nugget about Maten at halftime, when the Bulldogs trailed only 38-37.
"He tried to get in the game on Saturday to get in the game at halftime," Fox said. "He was begging the trainer to get in the game."
Earlier Monday, Fox said Maten might be around "50-50" if he can return for the SEC Tournament, although he also said that it may not be fair to put odds on such a thing. Maten has yet to practice since sustaining the injury in a Feb. 18 game against Kentucky.
While Maten's knee is improving, Fox cautioned that more progress and certain benchmarks need to be reached before he is cleared.
"The bad thing is he knows he can still feel better so there is still a ways to go."
