Still rehabbing injured knee, Maten to make trip to Arkansas

While Georgia forward Yante Maten will make the trip to Saturday's game against Arkansas, he won't be expected to suit up and play.
Georgia head coach Mark Fox said he didn't have an update on when Maten will return to game action. He's missed the past three games due to a sprained right MCL that was sustained in an 82-77 loss to Kentucky. Fox commended Maten for his recovery efforts.
"He's been a very diligent patient," Fox said. "He's doing some type of therapy or rehab three times a day. He's really trying to do everything possible to get healthy. How quickly that happens, we have no idea. He continues to make a little bit of progress every day. A lot of it probably has to do with how his body responds."
Fox said Maten will continue his rehab in Arkansas during the trip.
Maten was ruled out for the regular season previously, which did leave a window open for a return in next week's SEC Tournament. At this time, however, Fox said it's unknown if he'll be able to participate there yet.
"He has some benchmarks the medical people need to see before he returns to practice," Fox said.
Maten is averaging 18.7 points per game this season. Since he's been unable to play, senior guard J.J. Frazier has picked up the scoring load by averaging 31 points in the past four games, which includes the Kentucky game that saw Maten go down in the first two minutes.
