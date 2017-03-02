Recent wins have Georgia in NCAA conversation, with one game looming

Georgia has suddenly become one of the hottest teams in the SEC.
Georgia is one of four conference teams to win five of its past six games. Two of those other teams are obvious in Kentucky (six in a row) and Florida (five of six). The remaining team in this category is Georgia’s next opponent in Arkansas, which won five in a row before losing to Florida on Wednesday.
Therefore, Georgia’s recent run of success should have the players feeling good about themselves.
But like the veteran senior he is, Frazier stated his team can’t get ahead of itself. Asked what kind of momentum Georgia has after winning five of six games, Frazier offered a pointed response.
“Zero,” he said.
Frazier’s reasoning is this: Georgia is now in a good spot for an NCAA Tournament berth but will only be in such a position as long as it keeps winning games. A Saturday loss to Arkansas on the road and a subsequent first-game loss in the SEC Tournament likely would eliminate the Bulldogs from consideration.
No matter how any of Georgia’s players feel about the current situation, things can change in an instant.
“It can turn quick,” Frazier said. “You have to be focused and locked in.”
Of course, the bigger picture is hard to ignore. Georgia’s three-game winning streak, with victories over Alabama, LSU and Auburn, have moved it into the bubble conversation. But even after Wednesday’s win, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi moved the Bulldogs from his “First Four Out” to his “Next Four Out.”
This had to do with Kansas State’s 75-74 win over TCU, which propelled the Wildcats over the Bulldogs in bubble position.
But if Georgia keeps winning it will place itself in the best position possible. A win over Arkansas would easily be its best of the season, considering Arkansas is an RPI No. 29 team.
“Everybody thought we wouldn’t have a chance to go to the tournament,” Georgia freshman guard Tyree Crump said. “We have one now. And we lost Yante (Maten), he was hurt with a (knee) injury. We had to come together as a team and play even harder.”
For Georgia, a win over Arkansas and one win in the SEC Tournament may be enough to punch a ticket to the big dance. A win over Arkansas and two conference tourney wins would likely solidify it.
A loss to Arkansas and two wins in the SEC Tournament may also be enough, with a large part being that year’s bubble is particularly weak across the board.
Georgia is not in a position to rely on what has transpired previously this season. A team like Arkansas most certainly is and is now playing for seeding. But since Georgia isn’t, the Bulldogs will have to do what it can to keep its winning ways going.
If it is able to do so against Arkansas, it wouldn’t be any stretch of the imagination for it to come in thrilling fashion once again. After all, Georgia’s five wins over this six-game span have come with a combined margin of victory of 16 points. That includes beating both Tennessee and Auburn by one, LSU by two, Alabama by five and Mississippi State by seven.
“We’re going to have to play our tails off,” Georgia head coach Mark Fox said. “(Arkansas) also has a lot to play for. If you really look at it, we can probably make a great argument for ourselves as well. But we have to go and try to win the game.”
Comments