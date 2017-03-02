Ogbeide took over with rebounding in win over Auburn

oIf there is an area Georgia has missed Yante Maten the most it would be with rebounding the basketball.
Including Georgia’s loss against Kentucky, which saw Maten sprain his right MCL in the first two minutes, the Bulldogs were outrebounded in three consecutive games.
That trend appeared to be continuing early in Georgia’s 79-78 win over Auburn on Wednesday, with the Tigers jumping out to a 15-6 advantage in rebounds in the first half.
In that moment, Georgia knew that needed to change in order to win the game. From there, things drastically changed, with the Bulldogs outrebounding Auburn 33-21 during the remainder of the game.
“Rebounding is about toughness,” senior guard J.J. Frazier said. “It’s about wanting to win and determination. I challenged my guys. I told them, ‘Yan can’t come save us. Derek (Ogbeide) can’t rebound by himself.’ With me challenging, I had to take the lead. I think I did that and everybody followed suit.”
While Georgia got eight rebounds from guard Juwan Parker and six from Frazier, Ogbeide was the one who put in a monster performance in this category.
Ogbeide brought down a career-high 15 rebounds in the win, which included 10 on the offensive end. While Frazier scored 31 points and put the team on his back, Ogbeide’s performance could be argued as equally valuable.
“We tried to make a turnaround with team rebounding,” Ogbeide said. “Everybody pitched in and did their thing. I’m grateful for it to happen. We had guys all depending on each other.”
Georgia head coach Mark Fox noted that the rebounding issues in the previous three games were a result of going smaller on the court. With Auburn holding an early rebounding advantage, which helped it get out to an early lead, Fox said the Bulldogs turned up the intensity to come up with every rebound it could.
“Without Yante and with the lineups we’re playing, and we got Juwan Parker at the power forward at times, we’re just so small,” Fox said. “I think collectively we all decided that we got to start chasing down some rebounds. I think we had a lot of guys help do that.”
