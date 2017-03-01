Frazier hopes senior night is, in fact, his last game at Stegeman Coliseum

J.J. Frazier strolled to center court, dropped to his knees and kissed the Georgia “G” logo. He then stood up and chest-bumped teammate Tyree Crump.
It was yet another magical night for Frazier on the stat sheet. Thirty-one points, five 3-pointers buried, six rebounds and five assists were attached to his name on the box score in yet another exhilarating win. This time, it was a 79-78 victory over Auburn, which was another one Frazier willed his team to.
Frazier has now scored 28 points or more in five of his last six games. By scoring 20 in the second half against Auburn, he’s now scored 20 or more in the second half in three of Georgia’s previous six games.
He did this in what was scheduled to be his last career game at Stegeman Coliseum. That’s what he hopes, at least.
“That’s an emotional time. Hopefully this will be my last game at Stegeman,” Frazier said. “I’m glad we went out with a win. This fan base has stood behind me through ups and downs and has rolled with me. I put my heart and soul into this.”
If it’s not Frazier’s last game in his home arena, that would mean Georgia is NIT bound. The ultimate goal Frazier and the Bulldogs are continuing to work toward is the NCAA Tournament.
Georgia is making quite the case of late, too.
Wednesday’s win over Auburn gives Georgia five wins in its last six games. The Bulldogs are now tied for sixth place in the SEC and would be the No. 6 seed if the SEC Tournament started now.
Road conference wins over Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee are certainly helping its case. A home win over surging Vanderbilt is probably Georgia's best win of the season. Another road victory over Georgia Tech started looking good when the Yellow Jackets reeled off some impressive ACC wins.
All that stated, Frazier was asked if he’s paying attention to where Georgia stands in the NCAA Tournament race. While he wants to get back to the big dance, he’s not following it too much.
“I’ll be honest with you. I have too much schoolwork to be worrying about March Madness,” Frazier said. “I just know I have to win the next game, play as hard as I can the next game. And wherever the chips fall, it is what it is.”
Including Georgia’s 82-77 loss to Kentucky, which saw forward Yante Maten go down with a right knee sprain in the game’s first two minutes, Frazier has averaged 31 points over the past four games.
Georgia’s gone with a patchwork group at times on the floor without Maten with Frazier leading the way. He’s done more than enough to not only keep Georgia competitive, but to keep it winning when it needs to the most.
“He just loves to compete,” Georgia head coach Mark Fox said. “Obviously, our team, without Yante, is, we’re just gluing it together. But J.J. is our superglue. He’s kind of keeping us organized as we get disjointed. We’re just trying to glue it together. But I tell you what, he just refuses to let us get beat. I love that kid.”
