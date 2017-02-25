Frazier plays the hero role again in Georgia’s win over LSU

J.J. Frazier did it again.
This time, he was able to help get Georgia a much tougher-than-expected win over LSU at the free-throw line. Trailing by one with 6.7 second to go in the game, Frazier drove the length of the floor, weaving his way between defenders before going up for a layup. He was subsequently fouled with 1.6 seconds to go. Frazier calmly made both free throws to put the Bulldogs up by one point.
LSU responded with a deep inbounds pass that forward Derek Ogbeide intercepted. He was fouled and made one of two free throws. A last-second heave missed and Georgia escaped with an 82-80 win over the Tigers.
Frazier once again put in a top-notch performance. He scored 29 points on 9-of-18 shooting. He made 10 of 11 free throws and sank one of his three 3-point attempts. Frazier has now scored 28 or more points in four of his past five games.
But this game was much closer than anyone anticipated coming into the day. And LSU made it much more interesting when it could have folded after facing such a large deficit early.
Georgia (17-12, 8-8 SEC) jumped out to a 17-point lead in the first half and appeared poised for a rout over a team that entered the day as the SEC’s last-place team. But the Tigers managed to claw back into the game, slowly salting away at Georgia’s lead until trailing only be seven at the break.
But to start the second half, Georgia led by as many as 13 before LSU mounted yet another comeback.
LSU (9-19, 1-15) tied Georgia up 69-69 with 6:21 left to play and took a 78-77 lead late in the game with 1:23 to play after Wayde Sims put back a missed 3-point attempt into the hoop. It gave LSU its second lead of the game. The Tigers then took a three-point lead with a bucket from Antonio Blakeney in the paint a short time later. Georgia quickly answered with a lay-in from Derek Ogbeide off of an assist from Frazier to cut LSU’s lead to one.
On LSU’s ensuing possession, the Tigers ran the shot clock down as low as possible. After putting up a shot, LSU could not convert on a flurry of tip-in attempts with the ball eventually going out of bounds with 6.7 seconds left to play. Georgia was awarded possession, which was upheld after an official review.
That’s when Frazier got to the line to give Georgia the lead again. The Bulldogs ended the game leading the Tigers for 33:49.
