Georgia's Jordan Harris out indefinitely with bone chip

Georgia freshman guard Jordan Harris is out indefinitely with a bone chip, the program announced Saturday.
Harris hasn't played the past two games but was previously a starter for the Bulldogs. This season, Harris has averaged 5.2 points per game. It's unknown where Harris' bone chip is.
Harris had become a major contributor for the Bulldogs, recording double-digit minutes in 21 games this season. Harris' season, and career, best came at Auburn when he scored 12 points in Georgia's 96-84 win over Auburn on Dec. 29, 2016.
Harris is one of two Georgia basketball players sidelined at the moment. The other is junior forward Yante Maten, who is out for the remainder of the regular season with a severely sprained knee.
Without Harris in the lineup, Georgia is likely to rely more on freshman Tyree Crump and sophomore E'Torrion Wilridge. Wilridge has earned a lot minutes of late, which has included starts in the past four games.
