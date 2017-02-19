Georgia's Maten diagnosed with knee sprain

2:24 "I can't believe this just happened," Cherry Blossom Queen says Pause

1:09 Man charged in girlfriend’s killing asks in court if he can “talk to somebody about mental health”

1:02 Grube has Westside focusing on Monroe Area

3:08 Donald Trump's Inauguration in three minutes

0:36 A tale of two rental houses in Fort Worth

1:52 Man who arranged sex meeting with minor says he's lost everything but the love of his family and friends

2:31 Cherry Blossom's littlest royals

0:49 Man found guilty of gun charges in community center shooting asks for mercy

1:35 Madden excited about senior season