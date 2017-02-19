Georgia's Maten diagnosed with knee sprain

Georgia junior guard Yante Maten has been a knee sprain, the program announced Sunday morning.
Maten sustained the injury in the first two minutes of Saturday's 82-77 loss against Kentucky. No timetable has been released for his return.
"I am very disappointed for Yante," Georgia head coach Mark Fox said. "He loves to play, and it's tough when that is taken away by injury. Fortunately, it appears that surgery is not needed, and he should make a full recovery in time."
For the season, Maten is averaging 18.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game.
With Maten going down against Kentucky, Georgia turned to Derek Ogbeide and Mike Edwards in the post. Edwards helped step up with 10 points against Kentucky in a game that went back and forth all the way through the game's 40 minutes.
His injury occurred when he collided with Kentucky guard Isaiah Briscoe early in the game.
Georgia had four games remaining the regular season before the SEC Tournament and it is unknown how many of those Maten will miss. Georgia's next game is Thursday at Alabama.
