Maten injures knee early against Kentucky, status to be updated at halftime

Georgia junior forward Yante Maten is doubtful to return to Saturday's game against Kentucky due to a right knee injury sustained in the game's first two minutes.
Maten collided with Kentucky guard Isaiah Briscoe, which caused the injury. Maten was on the court being tended to by the Georgia training staff before limping to the locker room for observation. It didn't appear he could put much weight on his leg due to the injury.
Maten entered Saturday's game as Georgia's leading scorer at 19.4 points per game. His absence for the remainder of the game would be huge, considering he scored 22 points in the two teams' first meeting.
Maten was able to return to the Georgia bench with a brace on the knee. He still appeared to be in pain and was hopping on his left leg for the most part.
