Georgia pulls away from Mississippi State behind Frazier's second-half performance

Mississippi State did just about everything it could to keep J.J. Frazier from scoring.
And it succeeded in doing so for the most part. For the game's first 27:40, a defender followed the 5-foot-10 senior everywhere he went on the court.
Frazier, however, made Mississippi State pay with a key error in transition during the second half. Up two, Yante Maten recorded a blocked shot, which pushed the ball up the court. The ball got in Frazier's hand on the right side of the arc. No one pressured Frazier, who then had a wide-open look at a 3-point basket.
The ball went in at the 14:20 mark of the second half, giving Georgia a five-point lead and Frazier his first three points of the game.
Georgia would go on to win 79-72 against Mississippi State in a game that took some time to pull away from. Georgia's leading scorer was junior forward Yante Maten, who had 24 points. Frazier, after that first made 3, would hit two more from behind the arc and end his game with 17 points.
At the half, Georgia 32-28, although that turned into a positive considering it trailed Mississippi State (14-11, 5-8 SEC) by seven at one point in the opening period. Georgia (15-11, 6-7) then scored the first four points of the second half, with makes from Maten and Derek Ogebide.
Georgia has now won two games in a row, which occurred following a three-game losing streak.
Three who mattered
Maten: Maten asserted his will down low and finished with 24 points. While his field-goal percentage wasn't his usual best, Maten drew a lot of attention and went 12-of-13 shooting from the free-throw line.
Frazier: Frazier had zero points until the 14:20 mark of the second half. He finished in double figures with 17 points. Frazier once again took control of a close game, just like he did last Saturday against Tennessee.
Georgia guard Juwan Parker: Parker's mid-range game was in full effect Tuesday. The junior from Tulsa, Oklahoma made four of his seven shot attempts from the field and ended with a total of 16 points. Parker had a key and-one play on a fadeaway mid-range jumper halfway through the second period. He also made all eight of his free-throw attempts.
Turning point
With the game tied at 54-54 with 6:29 left to play, Georgia went on a 12-3 run to provide itself a cushion down the final stretch of the game.
Observations
Getting them free: Georgia's post presence proved too much for Mississippi State down low. Time and again, Georgia fed Maten, Ogbeide and Mike Edwards, with Mississippi State unable to match the physicality inside. Mississippi State resorted to a lot of fouls, with Georgia making 28 of its 32 free-throw attempts. Of that total, Georgia's big men made 14 of 18 attempts. Conversely, Mississippi State was unable to get to the line as easy, making only seven of nine attempts.
Worth mentioning
Another lineup change: Georgia elected to go with a different lineup for the third consecutive game. This time, E'Torrion Wilridge earned his first career start after playing only six minutes against Tennessee. Tyree Crump, who started against the Volunteers, came off the bench.
What’s next?
Georgia is set to host Kentucky on Saturday at 6 p.m.
Comments