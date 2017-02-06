Robinson earns ESPNW National Player of the Week honors

Georgia sophomore Caliya Robinson earned national recognition after a stellar week of basketball.
Robinson was named the ESPNW National Player of the Week after performances in Georgia's wins over Arkansas and Tennessee. Against the Razorbacks, Robinson scored 20 points, brought down nine rebounds and recorded seven blocks in a 69-66 victory.
In the Lady Dogs' upset over the Lady Vols, Robinson went off for 28 points, scoring 21 of those after the first half of the 81-78 double-overtime victory. Robinson now has scored 20 points or more in seven games this season.
ESPN analysts Charlie Creme, Graham Hays and Mechelle Voepel vote on the weekly national award.
“What a tremendous accomplishment for Caliya,” head coach Joni Taylor said. “Caliya’s numbers speak for themselves. To score over 20 points on the road and then to follow with a 28-point performance against Tennessee was really impressive. She has the potential to be one of the best players in this conference if she makes her mind up to do so. She has made a conscious effort to do more the last few games and I’m happy that her efforts paid off.”
Robinson is only the second Lady Bulldog to earn this distinction, joining Kedra Holland-Corn, who earned the honor in 1997.
Snapping a five-game losing streak with consecutive wins, Georgia (12-11, 4-6 SEC) will return to the court with a home game against Kentucky on Thursday.
