Five observations following Georgia's overtime loss to Kentucky

Here are five observations from Georgia's 90-81 loss in overtime at No. 8 Kentucky.
It was nothing Georgia did or didn't do
It was all Malik Monk.
The Bulldogs weren't supposed to be in this game. If they were to steal one away from Rupp Arena it would have been an incredible lift but it was never one to count on. But with 10.8 seconds to go it sure seemed like the Bulldogs had a great shot at pulling off the seemingly impossible as they held a 76-74 lead.
And then Monk drained a deep 2-pointer from the corner with 8.7 seconds to go that ended up sending the game to overtime.
Monk finished the game with 37 points, which including draining seven of 11 3-pointers. Many of those 3s were contested, too. The shot that sent the game into overtime was contested. Monk just proved to be too much in an otherwise valiant effort from Georgia.
That had to have been the most deflating part of it all -- defending a player the best you can and still being unable to stop him. And Kentucky needed Monk, since point guard De'Aaron Fox was unable to play in the game due to an illness.
It's a tough one for Georgia to deal with in the moment. It was one of the better performances the Bulldogs have put on a basketball floor all year long. Yet they were unable to come away with the game thanks to an exceptional performance from one of the nation's best players.
Offensive rebounds and second-chance points
Kentucky won by nine points in overtime. Much of the reason for this, in the grand scheme of things, had to do with how the Wildcats were rebounded when possessing the basketball.
Seventeen of Kentucky's 45 rebounds were of the offensive cariety. This contributed to 24 second-chance points. Compare that to Georgia's three second-chance points and you find a huge discrepancy that allowed a short-handed Kentucky team to outlast a worthy opponent.
Georgia's been a fairly good rebounding team but went up against a big frontcourt in Bam Adebayo and Isaac Humphries. While Adebayo dealt with foul trouble, the two still combined for 12 rebounds. Guard Isaiah Briscoe, however, came down with 11 rebounds, which was another tough stat for Georgia to reconcile with.
Third scorer
Juwan Parker had served as Georgia's third scoring option the past few weeks. Against Kentucky, it was the Derek Ogbeide show.
Ogbeide had the best game of his career, scoring 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting while pulling down 13 rebounds. Ogbeide's post game was working and he was able to clean up some missed shots, too. While the Wildcats went with a big lineup Tuesday, Ogbeide didn't back down and had a very productive game.
Ogbeide did this against a top-10 opponent after entering the game with an average of seven points per game.
Georgia's zone defense
Georgia head coach Mark Fox has previously called his zone "stupid." At least in the first 10 minutes, the 2-3 matchup zone the Bulldogs utilized frustrated the Wildcats and kept them from establishing a consistent rhythm throughout.
It certainly helped that Adebayo got in foul trouble when it came to defending Kentucky. But Adebayo, Humphries and Derek Willis combined for only 19 points. Kentucky's guards had to do the heavy lifting and, well, they did.
Kentucky's guards elected to shoot over Georgia's zone. And as mentioned, many of the 3-pointers were contested. Take away Monk from the equation and Kentucky went 2-of-10 shooting from behind the arc. But Monk shot the ball lights out from long range and helped his team survive a great challenge from the Bulldogs.
If Georgia could play like this more often...
The Bulldogs wouldn't be in the position they're in right now if they could play with the way they did against Kentucky -- or Florida, or Mississippi -- every time out for a full 40 minutes. Again, no one expected Georgia to beat Kentucky. But to play that well on the road in that environment and against that team shows they can compete with the top teams in the SEC.
Yet Georgia hasn't been able to play with that level of consistency. Its blowout loss to Alabama could have been avoided. Losing to Texas A&M wouldn't have happened if Georgia could have broken a press two out of the four times it turned the ball over.
There are no moral victories but this is a loss Georgia shouldn't hang its head about. The much more important game Georgia has on its schedule this week is against South Carolina on Saturday. That's the game Georgia needs to win more than anything else at the moment.
