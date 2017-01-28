Harris embraces role off the bench, hits two critical 3-pointers in win

Jordan Harris was left wide open on the left wing with his team down by a point. Harris rose up and delivered a 3-pointer with 13:13 remaining in Georgia’s game against Texas to put the Bulldogs up two.
Exactly three minutes later, Georgia found itself down by three. And again it was Harris, who, this time, was left alone on the right wing. Needing three points, Harris sank the shot and tied the Bulldogs up with the Longhorns.
Those six points made up Harris’ point total. And each point was critical in Georgia’s 59-57 win over Texas.
“It was just giving my team the energy I knew we needed to get the win,” Harris said. “In the first half we were struggling from the perimeter. We couldn’t get any shots to fall. I just had that confidence. I felt really good with the shot. The first thing in my head was to just get it up. It was good to see it go in.”
Harris made Georgia’s lone two 3-pointers of the game. They couldn’t have come at a better time, either.
After seeing the first one go down, Harris wanted to keep shooting. That’s why he was quick to release the second one, which also found its way through the bottom of the net.
“I didn’t want to stop after that. I had to do what I had to do for the team,” Harris said. “Everything I do is for the team. My team needed that.”
Saturday’s game marked a different role for Harris, however. After starting the past 12 games, Harris came off the bench and played 16 minutes. Georgia head coach Mark Fox said it was twofold as to why Harris didn’t start, with Turtle Jackson getting the nod in his place.
Harris was coming off of a game against Alabama in which he went scoreless and turned the ball over three times. He also ended up at the university’s health center with an illness that caused him to miss practice time.
The move worked early, with Jackson recording a steal and dunk to score Georgia’s first two points of the game. And Harris was still able to contribute two of the bigger plays in Georgia’s game.
“I haven’t been playing well these last couple of games,” Harris said. “(Against Alabama), I didn’t do anything, period. Emotionally I was going through a little phase. (Saturday), I prayed and stayed positive and I just came out and wanted to play ball.”
In addition to Harris’ six points, he brought down two rebounds and only recorded one turnover.
Senior guard J.J. Frazier said he told Harris that his role was off the bench for his first two-and-a-half seasons at Georgia and that it should be something to embrace.
“Being first off the bench is an honor because you’re supposed to be in the lineup,” Frazier said. “We just needed to change the dynamic of our lineup up. He did a great job.”
The lineup change didn’t seem to bother Harris, with the freshman making two crucial plays for his team.
And that kind of mindset is something Harris has showed all year in practice.
“It’s hard to rattle that kid,” Fox said. “We try to yell at him in practice, and it just rolls off of his back. It’s why he’s played well on the road. It’s why he was able to come off the bench (Saturday) and make a couple of huge plays. He really has a great disposition towards the game. That’s going to really be an advantage for him in his career.”
