Georgia rallies, holds off Texas in Big 12/SEC Challenge

Jordan Harris was left wide open on the left wing with his team down by a point. Harris rose up and delivered a 3-pointer with 13:13 remaining in Georgia’s game against Texas to put the Bulldogs up two.
Exactly three minutes later, Georgia found itself down by three. Again it was Harris, who, this time, was left alone on the right wing. Needing three points, Harris sank the shot and tied the Bulldogs up with the Longhorns.
Those six points made up Harris’ point total. And each point was crucial in Georgia’s 59-57 win over Texas.
Still, this game came down to the final seconds. With just over 10 seconds to go, Georgia guard J.J. Frazier put up a shot from the wing that hit the backboard but not the rim. Derek Ogbeide rebounded and put the ball in. But upon review, it was a shot-clock violation, giving Texas a chance to win or tie in 8.9 seconds. Texas forward Jarrett Allen put up a hook shot at the buzzer that went in and out.
The Bulldogs (13-8) rallied from a nine-point halftime deficit to defeat the Longhorns (8-13) in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Georgia was paced by junior forward Yante Maten’s 19 points.
Maten had a critical bucket to put Georgia up by three with less than a minute left to play in the game.
