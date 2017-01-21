Fox on end-of-game clock call: 'I’m on the rules committee so maybe that’s one I say we ought to change'

Georgia head coach Mark Fox was clearly peeved at what transpired at the end of Saturday's 63-62 loss to Texas A&M.
With Georgia trailing by one with a final possession left, the game clock unexpectedly stopped at 5.6 seconds left to play. Everyone on the floor was oblivious to the clock stopping. The play eventually ending with Yante Maten drawing a foul before anyone noticed.
Upon review after the clock gaffe, a stop watch determined Georgia ran out of time in regulation before the foul on Maten. Therefore, Texas A&M got the win.
With that particular rule going against him, Fox, a member of the NCAA Men's Basketball Rules Committee, said it might be time to revisit this during the offseason.
"I’m on the rules committee so maybe that’s one I say we ought to change," Fox said during his post-game news conference in College Station, Texas.
Fox was disheartened by the fact point guard J.J. Frazier thought he had 5.6 seconds left in the game when he actually didn't. If the clock ran down the way it was supposed to, perhaps Georgia gets off a shot to attempt to win the game.
"It's frustrating because our kid looks up, thinks he has time to make a play and he really doesn’t," Fox said. "That's hard. I cannot blame our players in that situation. I don’t know who stopped the clock. I would like to know."
Fox said that while the play was being reviewed, he figured it was just to ensure the correct amount of time was on the clock. He gathered his team to talk defense and didn't know the officials were about to rule the game over. He also stated that the call was probably correctly administered.
While the Bulldogs have a legitimate gripe for what occurred on the game's last possession, the fact still remains that they squandered a nine-point lead in the final two minutes. Texas A&M went to a full-court press and forced Georgia to pass into the near corner, where it turned the ball over on four consecutive possessions.
Fox said Texas A&M forward Robert Williams' length guarding the inbounds pass was the biggest reason why Georgia had so much trouble against the press.
"Williams was so big on the ball. They took away a pass," Fox said. "He’s so big he essentially took away one side of the floor. The one place we could get it was where you don’t want it, in the deep corner. But even if we got it there, we didn’t handle it well there. Frazier just didn’t catch it one time. We had a turnover from (Jordan) Harris in the corner over there. Give them credit."
