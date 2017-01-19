Harris kept promise to mother through ‘tunnel vision’

As Jordan Harris put it, he had “tunnel vision” during his days as a youngster in Iron City.
As a high-scoring basketball prospect, Harris focused the majority of his energy into excelling in this particular sport. Given the area he grew up in, he said there were too many distractions that could have veered him from the path he wanted to head down. He kept his focus forward and didn’t let anything on the periphery affect him.
According to the most recent U.S. census report, more than 25 percent of Seminole County, where Iron City is located, deals with poverty. A rural and remote area in the southwest corner of the state that borders both Florida and Alabama, Harris admitted it’s easy to fall into the wrong state of affairs.
“There’s too much going on, a lot of trouble,” Harris said. “That’s about it. Trouble.”
So early on, Harris made a promise to his mother, Erica Harris, that he intended to keep from the get-go. He wasn’t going to go down a wrong path and let her down. After all, Erica was the one who would do whatever Jordan needed to succeed in his athletic pursuits.
If Jordan needed to be at the gym to work on his jumper, she’d take him there. He wanted to make sure she knew it would all be worth it in the end. He wouldn’t fall victim to the trouble he grew up around.
“I just promised her I wouldn’t fall into the streets and that I’d be going to college to get an education,” Harris said.
He has made true on that promise. A freshman at Georgia, Harris is in the beginning of his pursuit of an undergraduate degree. He has also progressed into a starter on Georgia’s basketball team, averaging 5.7 points in 17.6 minutes per game.
Harris has come a long way this season considering he didn’t play at all in Georgia’s opener against Clemson. He has since appeared in every game, with his role increasing.
“I stayed focus on what I wanted to do,” Harris said. “I had a dream. I had tunnel vision and knew what I wanted to do. I separated myself from a lot of people and a lot of things.”
Harris’ confidence on the floor has picked up tremendously, too. Against Florida, with the game coming down to the wire in regulation, Harris was the one who put the Bulldogs up by two with only 1:17 remaining to play.
Georgia was unable to win in overtime, but Harris showed what he’s capable of late in a game.
“He’s got really good size, he’s got a great burst,” Florida head coach Mike White said. “He’s got good length, good foot quickness. I think he’s going to be another good defensive wing. It seems they all are at Georgia. And then the way he’s shooting the ball — I know his numbers have dropped a bit in league play but overall for the season, his percentage from 3 has been terrific. I think he can be a very good player."
Harris has started the past 10 games, which has surprised even himself. But Harris has been used to the limelight, considering he scored 41 points in high school during Seminole County’s 76-71 state championship game over Crawford County in 2015.
That number accounted for 54 percent of his team’s total scoring that day, giving Seminole County its first basketball state championship since 1998.
“Coming into this season I didn’t think I was going to be a starter,” Harris said. “In my head, I knew I could help the team. But I didn’t think I’d be a starter. It’s a good feeling. I deserve it, I feel like, but I owe a lot to the coaches and my teammates for believing in me.”
Georgia head coach Mark Fox believes Harris still has a ways to go before he becomes the player he can potentially be. Like a lot of freshmen, Fox said he sees Harris make mistakes here and there.
But Fox has allowed Harris to play through those mishaps during games. A lot of that has to do with how eager Harris has been to improve as a freshman.
“He is very coachable,” Fox said. “He’s got a great disposition that allows him to play well, on the road for instance. I think he’s very open to learning and to get better. Very rarely have I seen him not make mistakes, and I think his approach and disposition has been really key for his development.”
To get to this point, Harris kept his mind focused on basketball and didn’t let anything on the outside affect his goals.
He gave a ton of credit to his mother for having that mindset since she was there every step of the way.
“My mom, she supported me tremendously from day one,” Harris said. “She always had my back. If I feel like I needed to be in a certain place, or somewhere on a court, play with certain teams, she supported me. She played a big role in me having tunnel vision. I used to make promises to her. I have fun with basketball because it kept me away from all the trouble.”
