Could Crump's 3-point shooting benefit Georgia over second half of regular season?

Georgia head coach Mark Fox has been pleased with the chemistry his team has exhibited on the floor in recent games.
But Fox said he'd love for a couple of his players who can "continue to improve – make some improvement and really make our team better over the next couple of weeks."
So which players were Fox referring to? A follow-up question was posed, which brought a grin from Fox. That wasn't information Fox wanted to divulge that particular moment.
"That's for them and me to discuss," Fox said.
That brings along a guessing game as to who Fox was talking about. But there is someone in particular Fox played during the first half of Tuesday's win over Vanderbilt who could become a key role player down the stretch if enough improvement is shown to where the Georgia coaching staff can trust him more on the floor.
Georgia freshman guard Tyree Crump was expected to play a decent amount of minutes per game this season but hasn't been able to get much action. Some of that has to do with J.J. Frazier playing most of his minutes at point guard, which is Crump's position. Crump did see a two-minute block of game action in Tuesday's win over the Commodores before coming out.
Crump's strength is his outside shooting and he could be a valuable asset if he's able to improve other areas of his game, particularly on defense. Given that Georgia is only shooting 31.1 percent from behind the 3-point line, which ranks 13th in the SEC, this is an area Crump could help the offense at. His numbers in limited opportunities, 2-of-15 shooting from behind the arc, may not suggest this but his ability to hit the 3-ball was one of the big reasons Georgia recruited him.
It's unknown whether Fox was referring to Crump as one of the two players who could help Georgia's team with some added improvement. In fact, there are a few candidates who fit that bill, such as Mike Edwards, Pape Diatta and Turtle Jackson.
But Crump certainly does possess an outside shooting skill Georgia could benefit from. And Fox has seen strides with how Crump's practiced of late.
"Tyree has been doing great. Tyree has been practicing really well," Fox said. "I think he’s learned a tremendous amount about what we’re trying to do schematically at both ends. He’s doing great. I think he’ll continue to get better and better."
