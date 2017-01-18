Georgia's perimeter defense improving of late

Once upon a time, it was considered smart to let an offense shoot far away from the basket.
Since the 3-point shot became a thing in the sport, that method of defensive thinking has changed. And in some cases, it's not almost more important to defend tougher against the 3-point shot than against baskets near the rim.
Take Georgia's 76-68 win over Vanderbilt for instance. The Commodores entered the game first in the SEC in 3-point shooting at 39.5 percent. Given the propensity for Vanderbilt to take, and make, jump shots, the Bulldogs' primary focus was with contesting the 3-pointer.
In the first half, Georgia saw a lot of success in doing so. Sure, Vanderbilt was able to get some good looks at the rim as a result. But the Commodores were only able to sink one of its nine 3-pointers in the first half. That went a long way towards Georgia's win.
“The one thing we wanted to do was to take away the 3-point shot,” Georgia head coach Mark Fox said. ”We did that effectively in the first half. The things we gave up on the interior in the first half we could live with.”
Fox said he wasn't as pleased with Georgia's perimeter defense in the second half, which saw Vanderbilt make nine of 22 3-pointers. Then again, Vanderbilt got four 3-pointers in the game's final five minutes, when it hoisted up 12 to try and rally from behind.
Perimeter defense would appear to be an area the Bulldogs have improved. Furman (47.6), Marquette (44.8) and Oakland (58.8) all posted impressive 3-point shooting percentages. Since the loss to Oakland, however, Georgia has held opponents to a 26.3 3-point shooting percentage in its past six games.
Like Georgia did against Vanderbilt, the key of late has been to make it much tougher when teams elect to shoot the 3-ball.
“We just tried to make sure we weren’t giving them any easy shots in transition because they’re definitely a good transition team, a good 3-point shooting team,” junior forward Yante Maten said. “We wanted to make sure we didn’t give them any easy ones.”
