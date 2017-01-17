Georgia's defense keeps Vanderbilt cold in win

Georgia beat Vanderbilt at its own game.
The Commodores came into Tuesday night’s game as the SEC’s best 3-point shooting team at 39.5 percent for the season. But the Bulldogs were the team that had much better success from behind the arc.
Georgia shot 40 percent from behind the 3-point line in a 76-68 win over Vanderbilt. The Commodores, conversely, had one of their worst nights from long range by converting only 32 percent from downtown. If it weren't for a flurry of late 3-pointers, Vanderbilt's percentage would have been much worse. The Commodores made 10 of 31 3-pointers compared to Georgia's 6-of-15 shooting from long range.
Vanderbilt (8-10, 2-4 SEC) made only one 3-pointer in the first half and didn’t heat up until later in the second half. Vanderbilt guard Riley LaChance did hit a 3 with just over two minutes to play in the game to cut Georgia's lead to 65-60. That was the closest the Commodores would get down the stretch.
Georgia (12-6, 4-2) was also able to hold the advantage in just about every other facet of the game.
The Bulldogs committed only six turnovers to Vanderbilt’s 11. Georgia scored eight second-chance points to Vanderbilt’s five. And while Georgia struggled at the free-throw line by making 22 of 34 free throws, Vanderbilt only converted four of six free throws for the game.
Georgia junior forward Yante Maten led the way with 21 points and made two of his three 3-point attempts. Junior guard Juwan Parker went 5-of-10 from the field and scored a total of 17 points.
Four who mattered
Maten: Maten had a great game from the field by converting seven of his 13 field-goal attempts. While he only had four rebounds, he did dish out three assists with zero turnovers. After fouling out against Florida in only 19 minutes of game action, Maten was only called for one foul against Vanderbilt.
Parker: Parker has been quite the revelation for Georgia over the past few weeks. He's now scored double digits in seven consecutive games while tying his career high with 17 points. Parker hit a 3-pointer and tied for a team-best six rebounds.
Georgia guard J.J. Frazier: Frazier ran the offense efficiently and ended the game with 15 points. He sank three of his six 3-point attempts and did not commit a turnover.
Vanderbilt forward Luke Kornet: All things considered, Kornet didn't have that great of a game. But he did hit some 3-point shots late in the game to at least make things somewhat interesting. He finished with 19 points while hitting four of his nine 3-point attempts.
Turning point
After Vanderbilt cut Georgia's lead to 42-39 at the 15:50 mark of the second half, Frazier hit a 3-pointer to put Georgia back up by six. LaChance then hit a layup, with Parker answering with a 3-pointer of his own. Georgia guard Jordan Harris then picked up a steal and threw down a one-handed slam to put Georgia up 50-41 to cap a quick 8-2 run. That sequence helped become the catalyst of Georgia's win.
Observations
Perimeter defense a priority: Georgia made it a point to lock down Vanderbilt's 3-point shooting, especially in the first half. The Commodores were 1-of-9 shooting from behind the 3-point line in the opening period, which made things incredibly difficult for the jump-shooting team. In the second half, Vanderbilt made nine of 22 3-pointers, although a lot of those came with Georgia holding a sizable cushion. After the game, Georgia head coach Mark Fox admitted he could live with some of the interior buckets since his team's defense was doing what it could to prevent the deep ball.
Mistakes limited: Georgia did a much better job taking care of the basketball against Vanderbilt by committing a season-low six turnovers during the win. When the Bulldogs did turn the ball over, it was generally on entry passes through Vanderbilt's zone in the first half. Over the final 20 minutes, the Bulldogs were more disciplined in this area and didn't force the issue, which only resulted in one of the six turnovers.
Worth mentioning
Another win over Vanderbilt: Georgia trails the overall series against Vanderbilt by a lot -- 91-51. But with Tuesday night's win, the Bulldogs have captured wins over the Commodores in three of their last four games against each other.
Out-rebounded but it didn't matter: Georgia has only been out-rebounded four times in 18 games this season. Of those four was Tuesday's game against Vanderbilt, with the Commodores winning this area 37-32. Interestingly enough, Georgia is now 3-1 when out-rebounded.
They said it
Maten on the win: “We just made sure we had energy, that was the big thing in getting the win. We made sure we were taking the right shots, and it helped us all around.”
Parker on Georgia's offensive night: “First off, we had a balanced scoring attack. Derek (Ogbeide), Yante (Maten), JJ (Frazier), and myself had a big night. Most importantly though, defense. We stuck to the game plan and did what we were supposed to do.”
Vanderbilt head coach Bryce Drew on his team's loss: “I never thought that we got that two, three, four stops in a row that would allow us to ever really get a run and put pressure on them. They made big shots every time we would come and try to get down to six or seven and they would retaliate and make a three or a couple nice baskets that were in.”
What’s next?
Georgia will take a road trip out to Texas A&M for a noon EST tip on Saturday.
