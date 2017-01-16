While Vandy’s ‘margin of error isn’t really big,’ Fox believes Commodores are dangerous

Vanderbilt isn’t a typical 8-9 basketball team.
While the losses have piled up to indicate Tuesday’s game could be a pushover for Georgia, there are many reasons to suggest otherwise. For starters, Vanderbilt is a hot-shooting team from the 3-point line, shooting an SEC-best 39.5 percent, that can stay in games thanks to its offense.
Vanderbilt has been the only team outside of the top 25 to give No. 6 Kentucky any kind of a game so far this season. While Kentucky won 87-81, the Commodores displayed a lot of tenacity and discipline throughout the game. Vanderbilt only turned the ball over seven times and ran its offense mostly mistake-free.
In the end, Vanderbilt didn’t convert the number of 3-point shots it’s accustomed to, making only 27.5 percent of its attempts from the perimeter against the Wildcats. It could be argued Kentucky was fortunate to come away with a win.
“The game they played against us, they could’ve just as easily beaten us as us winning the game,” Kentucky head coach John Calipari said. “We made some plays down the stretch to win, but they played great.”
Calipari said Vanderbilt head coach Bryce Drew’s decision to continue what former head coach Kevin Stallings previously ran has benefited the Commodores. That has allowed for Vanderbilt to find balance on the floor, especially of late, by playing uptempo when needed while continuing to execute out of its half-court set.
But while the Commodores have been playing better basketball, the wins haven’t materialized. Prior to Vanderbilt’s close loss to Kentucky was a three-point defeat at Alabama. Vanderbilt dropped a winnable game against Tennessee by 12 on Saturday.
The Commodores (8-9, 2-3 SEC) are now riding a three-game losing streak heading into Tuesday night’s road game against Georgia.
“Georgia’s a great opponent,” Drew said. “They lost a tough one to Florida they easily could’ve won. We know they play really well at home. We have a short turnaround from our game on Saturday. We’re going to have to really execute. Our margin of error isn’t really big. We’re going to need to rebound the basketball well and defend much better than we did the last two games.”
The Bulldogs (11-6, 3-2) figure to have the advantage inside with forwards Yante Maten and Derek Ogbeide combining for 15.1 rebounds per game. Georgia ranks fourth in the SEC in rebounding (39.6).
Vanderbilt, conversely, checks in at 13th with 35.1 rebounds per game. Outside of 7-foot-1 forward Luke Kornet, who is averaging a team-best 6.4 rebounds per game, Vanderbilt doesn’t offer much size with its starting lineup. The other four players range from 6-foot-2 to 6-foot-6.
Even through its rocky first-half of the season, Georgia head coach Mark Fox believes Vanderbilt is still capable of being a dangerous team.
“I think obviously, any time there’s a new staff, it takes time to really hit your groove,” Fox said. “They didn’t win the game against Kentucky, for instance, but they gave Kentucky all that they could handle. They’re playing very well. I think we have to understand Vanderbilt has a lot of guys who understand how to win that are back off of last year’s (NCAA) Tournament team. Any team that shoots the 3 like they can shoot it is extremely dangerous.”
