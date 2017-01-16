Vandy poses a threat against Georgia with 3-point shooting ability

Vanderbilt may be in a transition period with head coach Bryce Drew in his first year at the helm. But while the Commodores have lost nine games, they’re still dangerous thanks to what they can do from long range.
Entering Tuesday night’s game against Georgia, Vanderbilt has been the the SEC’s best 3-point shooting team with a collective 39.5 percent. Vanderbilt is also shooting this high of a percentage with 423 attempts, the second most in the conference.
Knowing that the 3-point shot is the great equalizer, Fox said defending the perimeter will once again be a key component in Tuesday night’s game.
“They are a great 3-point shooting team,” Fox said. “They have some terrific percentages and a lot of guys who make them from different spots on the floor. They’ve got a very good system that gets them open shots. It’s one of the challenges in the game, certainly. It’s not something where as a coach you can expect to shut them out. You’re hope is to slow them down a little bit. We’ll have to try a number of different things to do that.”
In terms of percentage, Vanderbilt guard Riley LaChance leads the conference in 3-point makes at 55.6. LaChance has shot daggers from downtown, sinking 35 of his 63 attempts. In fact, LaChance has failed to record a 3-point shooting percentage of 50 percent or greater in only three of Vanderbilt’s 17 games. Vanderbilt guard Matthew Fisher-Davis, who made three of seven 3-pointers in a win over Georgia last year, has a 40.8 3-point shooting percentage with 49 makes in 120 attempts.
The Bulldogs have had issues defending the 3-ball at times, which makes this matchup one to watch. In a loss to Marquette, the Golden Eagles made 44.8 percent of their 3-point buckets. In Saturday’s loss to Florida, the Gators sank 39 percent of their shots from behind the arc. Florida graduate transfer Canyon Barry did the most damage by going 5-of-8 from downtown.
If Vanderbilt is to come away with an upset in Athens, it will likely have to do with perimeter shooting.
“We’re going to make sure we’re guarding the 3-point line and not let them get into their sets,” Maten said. “Just make sure we’re prioritizing our defense on the 3-point line and making sure we are getting easy shots in transition or in the post. They have a really good 3-point shooting team and we know it’s going to be very important that we get back and get our defense set before they shoot the 3.”
But it’s not just the Vanderbilt guards Georgia has to worry about on the perimeter.
Senior forward Luke Kornet, who stands at 7-foot-1, is someone who can not only score down low but can stretch to the 3-point line and hit open shots. For the season, Kornet is shooting 34.9 percent from the perimeter, giving the Commodores three players in the SEC’s top 16 of 3-point shooting.
Georgia’s defense will need to communicate and identify open shots to slow down Vanderbilt’s offense.
“(Kornet’s) an incredible shooter and he can score in the low block,” Maten said. “He’s definitely a force to reckon with. We have to make sure we don’t give them any easy ones and try to get the best to contest.”
