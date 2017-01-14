Missing Maten down final stretch turned costly for Georgia in loss to Florida

Yante Maten rarely shows any frustration on the court.
But after he was called for a traveling violation at the 5:01 mark in the second half of Georgia’s 80-76 loss to Florida, Maten held on to the basketball and took three hard dribbles to himself. At the same time, Georgia’s bench was assessed a warning for delay of game, although it’s unknown if Maten was the responsible party.
A little over a minute later, Maten became tangled up with Florida guard Kasey Hill on a rebound try and was called for a fifth foul and had to leave the game. The look on his face in that moment was of obvious disbelief, considering the foul trouble he dealt with throughout the game.
“Yante, obviously, fouling out made it hard for our team,” head coach Mark Fox said. “I don’t think he played 20 minutes for the night – 19 minutes. That’s a challenge, no question about it.”
Maten made the most of his time on the court when he was out there, however. In those 19 minutes, Maten scored 15 points and corralled four rebounds. Leading 64-59 at the time of his ouster, Florida put together a 21-12 run in regulation and overtime to win the game.
The first two fouls Maten picked up were on the offensive end and in the game’s first eight minutes. After a brief rest, Fox gambled and elected to play Maten in spurts to close the first half. It paid off as Maten didn’t commit a foul the remainder of the first period.
Maten’s fourth foul was a judgment call as he was being posted up by a player who didn’t have the ball. While Maten was called for pushing his man, both he and Fox vocalized their disagreement to the official.
“There wasn’t a lot of rhythm to the game,” Fox said, when asked if the number of fouls – 49 total for both teams – disrupted Georgia’s attack.
Georgia didn’t switch its offense up with Maten out. But not having his versatility on the court was tough to compensate for.
Considering the fact Maten put up 0.8 of a point per minute on the floor, Georgia could not match that production over the game’s final 8:51.
“Of course I’d love to have him out there but if he ain’t, he ain’t,” Georgia guard J.J. Frazier said.
