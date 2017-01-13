To beat a balanced Florida team, Georgia has ‘to be very complete ourselves’

1:29 Fleeing suspect wrecks in chase with Monroe deputies Pause

1:55 Warner Robins fire risk rating drops for first time in many years

1:46 DA's office 'fully committed' to 'achieving justice' for slain Peach deputies

1:17 Watch formerly conjoined twins Erika and Eva Sandoval meet for the first time after separation

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling

10:57 GBI agent: "We've gathered more than fifty rounds from the rifle."

2:18 Feud between neighbors sparked police shooting, sheriff says

1:16 Mercer engineering students create cool rides for kids with limited mobility

4:14 Cop Shop Podcast: Man attacked with metal pole