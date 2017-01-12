Georgia limited turnovers in second half of Ole Miss win

Georgia matched its season average in turnovers Wednesday, recording 14 in its 69-47 win over Mississippi.
But there was a silver lining once the game ended.
After recording 10 turnovers in the first half, the Bulldogs only committed four in the second half. And this came with the Rebels electing to run a 1-3-1 defense designed to force bad passes and come up with turnovers in transition.
But Georgia played a much more patient brand of basketball against the zone in the final 20 minutes to find its shots. Holding onto possessions longer helped Georgia prevent Mississippi from getting the kind of easy buckets Missouri and South Carolina got in the past two games.
“It was truly important and a key to the game,” forward Derek Ogbeide said.
The Bulldogs totaled 20 turnovers against Missouri and 16 against South Carolina. While the Bulldogs were able to still get a win against Missouri, the turnovers proved too costly in a loss against the Gamecocks.
Those mistakes were significantly cut down against Mississippi, with Georgia only totaling 0.2 turnovers per possession.
In the first half, however, Georgia did sometimes try and force some passes inside. Ole Miss forward Sebastian Saiz oftentimes did a good job fronting Georgia forward Yante Maten in the post, with another Rebels defender then doubling down on him.
This created a small passing window and resulted in at least two turnovers.
But the patience on offense shown when attacking the 1-3-1 zone in the second half paid off in a big way for Georgia.
It also gives the Bulldogs some confidence in an area they’ve struggled in during the season.
“Early in the first half we were trying to make too many home run plays, try to get the ball right at the basket and try to do too much,” Maten said. “But in that type of zone, you have to keep passing it until you find a weakness.”
