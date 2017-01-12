Georgia works on free throws, improves them against Ole Miss

It wasn’t the deciding factor in Georgia’s 69-47 win over Mississippi. But how each team did at the free-throw line did play a factor in the outcome of Wednesday’s game.
As a team, Georgia made 22 of its 25 free-throw attempts. This was a stark change from the 27-of-40 shooting performance at the free-throw line the Bulldogs put in during last Saturday’s win over Missouri.
Conversely, Mississippi struggled immensely at the line. The Rebels routinely missed free throws, totaling a 17-of-32 shooting performance. For Mississippi head coach Andy Kennedy, it was baffling to see his team struggle so badly at the free-throw line, to which Georgia capitalized on.
“We make free throws, about 77 percent as a team coming into (Wednesday),” Kennedy said. “In your own building you shoot 53 percent and miss 15 free throws, it’s a recipe for disaster.”
Georgia added some focus on free throws after missing 13 against Missouri last week. And with games now being called tightly to remove as much contact as possible, the Bulldogs know the free-throw line will be an area that can win or lose games over the rest of the season.
It was certainly a confidence builder for Georgia to have an 88-percent shooting night at the free-throw line against Mississippi.
“We made sure we were practicing free throws a lot more, said Georgia forward Yante Maten, who is shooting 70.2 percent at the line this season. “Myself, I haven’t been making as many free throws as I should be. We’re still working on it, trying to get better on it.”
