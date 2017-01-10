Frazier: 'When you turn the ball over 20 times, I think any team would be concerned'

There is one particular area Georgia knows it must improve on throughout the rest of the SEC season.
The Bulldogs have been turning the ball over at a high clip, capped with a season-worst 20 turnovers in Saturday’s 71-66 win over Missouri. It’s something that is of concern for Georgia, which is well aware it can’t afford to give up the basketball if it’s going to string together a lengthy winning streak during SEC play.
“When you turn the ball over 20 times, I think any team would be concerned,” senior guard J.J. Frazier said. “We’ll get it handled. We’ll get it figured out.”
The Bulldogs will look to buck the trend they’ve put up through 15 games, which has them ranked 12th of 14th in the SEC in turnovers per game at 14. Taking it a step further, Georgia checks in at 208th nationally in turnovers per possession (19.1 percent), which is magnified even further with a 21 percent mark (317th in the country) in the past three games.
While Georgia is fourth in the SEC in assists at 14.6 per game, turnovers have left its assist-to-turnover ratio tied for eighth in the conference at 1.0.
Georgia forward Yante Maten said a lot of turnovers have come from his team’s eagerness to force a play on offense when it may not be there.
“I just think we’re trying to be a little over-aggressive,” Maten said. “When they’re in a zone, we end up trying to make a pass we shouldn’t make and try to look at the basket first, and try to make a play from there instead. Sometimes we’ll get stagnant and swing the ball and they’ll get into the passing lanes. And then they’ll get an interception.”
Fox said he isn’t sure what the primary cause is for his team’s turnover woes – 48 over the past three games. But Fox sure hopes it can get corrected before Wednesday’s game at Mississippi.
“I don’t know what we’re doing, we’re just out of rhythm,” Fox said. “I was very disappointed in our mental attachment to how we’re playing offense.”
