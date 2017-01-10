Diatta ‘continues to improve’ with increased minutes during past two games

4:14 Cop Shop Podcast: Man attacked with metal pole Pause

0:52 Tour renovated Macon recreation centers

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

2:15 Trump's Deals: Hype and Reality

1:44 Protesters clash during grand opening of Trump Intl. Hotel

1:07 SWAT team responds to reported Trinity Place shooting

0:51 Car dealership receives unexpected visitor when deer jumps through window

0:30 Scenes from Pendleton Homes where hammer attack happened

1:13 Caleb Kelly cites preparation as key to win over Stratford