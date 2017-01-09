Learning more about Kent Davison, UGA’s assistant caught in the Missouri fracas

A lot of what is done behind the scenes to make sure the Georgia basketball program runs smoothly falls on director of operations Kent Davison’s shoulders.
Davison has been with Georgia since Mark Fox asked him to assist the program in 2009. Fox said he has known Davison since Fox was 12 years old, with Davison being a longtime veteran coach in his own right.
But since he has been at Georgia, Davison has been far removed from the spotlight that shines on a head coach at any level. During the past two weeks, however, Davison has been involved in two clips that went viral.
The first was when Fox invited Auburn guard T.J. Dunans into the huddle with less than two minutes to go in Georgia’s win over the Tigers. Davison apparently didn’t see Fox tell Dunans to enter the huddle and entered the ESPN camera frame motioning at an official.
Against Missouri on Saturday, Davison was at the center of a much more serious scene.
After Georgia forward Yante Maten came down with a rebound with the halftime horn sounding, Missouri guard Jordan Geist ran in to try and take the ball away. When Maten refused to relinquish the ball, the teams confronted one another. Davison ended up in the middle of the altercation, making contact with at least one Missouri player while trying to keep the teams from sparring with one another.
Perhaps Missouri assistant Steve Shields thought Davison was out of line for touching one of his team’s players, even if Davison didn’t have any ill intentions. Shields then shoved Davison, which fanned the flames between the teams even further. Both assistants were ultimately assessed unsporting technical fouls in a game Georgia would go on to win 71-66.
This led to some inquiry as to who Davison, one of Fox’s right-hand men, is for the Bulldogs.
Fox has been around Davison for a long time. Not only did he know Davison as an adolescent, Fox played for Davison at Garden City Community College in Kansas.
“He’s been like a second father to me, really,” Fox said. “He coached me when I was a player. He’s coached in the professional ranks for a long time. And really, when I came he was somebody I wanted to bring.”
In 1979, Davison became an assistant coach at Wichita State before ending up at Garden City Community College for a 17-year stint, with his final six years there as the head coach. While at Garden City, Davison coached Keith Smart, who transferred to Indiana and hit the game-winning shot against Syracuse in the 1987 national championship game.
Davison has also been the head coach of three NBA Development League teams (Roanoke, Colorado, Fort Wayne) and served as the head coach of the Qatar national team in 2008.
Since coming to Georgia, Fox said Davison has been a valuable asset as a behind-the-scenes player for the program.
“I loved him when I was a player and our players love the guy because he has a great way to connect with people. So our players love him,” Fox said. “When we travel, at every hotel, when I think something is going to be difficult, he’s like, ‘It’s handled, don’t worry about it’ because people really enjoy working with him. He’s someone, I think, if we needed the team bus to be gassed up, single gallon by single gallon, he’d be the first guy to line up to help Georgia do it. He just really is a team-oriented guy and a great person.”
Georgia senior guard J.J. Frazier backed up Fox’s statement, saying the players love the energy Davison brings to the table.
Given the reaction from Georgia’s players when Davison was caught in the halftime scrum, it’s easy to see why many of them reacted so emotionally.
“He’s like the grandfather of everybody,” Frazier said. “He’s a man who breathes life into our team. If you talk to him or have a conversation with him, he’s full of life. For us, that’s like protecting your granddad. We just love him. There’s nothing more than that. It’s all love between us and Coach D.”
