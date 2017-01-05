Frazier: 'I’ve got to play better. I’ve got to lead better'

Georgia’s starting senior point guard, J.J. Frazier put Wednesday’s loss to South Carolina squarely on his shoulders.
Frazier harped on not making enough key baskets, turning the ball over at important moments and not facilitating the way he needed to do as Georgia’s senior leader. That’s something Frazier will look to work on with Missouri up next on Saturday.
“The plays I could have (made) I needed to make, and I didn’t,” Frazier said. “Like I said, us losing this game falls on me.”
Frazier finished Wednesday’s game 3-of-10 shooting and only 1-of-6 from behind the 3-point line. Nine of his 16 points came from free throws. Frazier knew it would be a tough game due to South Carolina’s strengths on defense.
The Gamecocks guarded the perimeter well and wouldn’t allow for Frazier to find many open shots from long range. But more importantly, Frazier committed six turnovers in the game. That number was combined with six additional turnovers from junior forward Yante Maten, with Georgia committing 16 as a team to South Carolina’s eight.
“You can’t win with that number out of those two guys,” head coach Mark Fox said. “There were other mistakes made. It was at two-possession game at the end of the night. There were other plays that contributed to it but those turnovers were too high.”
While Frazier is shooting 39 percent from the field this season, he’s shooting 28 percent from behind the arc – 10 points below the 38-percent averaged he entered his senior season with.
Frazier put Wednesday’s loss on himself and said the defeat to South Carolina will serve as great motivation, since “the loss by itself hurts.” Saturday’s game against Missouri could be a cure-all coming off a hard-fought loss against South Carolina.
“We have to do a better job of competing,” Frazier said. “We have to do a better job of playing more consistent, from top to bottom. That starts with me. I’ve got to play better. I’ve got to lead better. I’ve got to make better decisions for our team in order for us to win.”
