UGA-South Carolina basketball rivalry continues to impress

If anyone has learned anything by now, it’s Georgia and South Carolina will fight it out with one another on the hardwood.
That’s exactly what transpired Wednesday night at Stegeman Coliseum, with the game coming down to the final minute. South Carolina ended a four-game skid – with three of those losses coming a year ago – against Georgia with a 67-61 victory.
But like it’s been, it was once again a slugfest. Fifty-one fouls were called, with Georgia shooting 30 free throws. The games have become almost predictable at this point, with each squad exchanging body blows and one of the teams making a play or two to win down the stretch.
What's unpredictable is how the game will end.
On Wednesday, South Carolina guard Sindarius Thornwell missed a shot but was able to rebound the ball and tip it in to put the Gamecocks up 64-61 with 36 seconds left to play. Thornwell then came up with a steal on a loose ball, although it was jarred loose and ultimately knocked out of bounds off of Georgia.
It’s a tough loss for Georgia, considering it’s the fifth endured this season. But the one saving grace is something head coach Mark Fox told South Carolina head coach Frank Martin before the game tipped off.
“Mark told me before the game, ‘Frank, you know what’s great about this game? It’s two top-50 RPI going at it in league play,’” Martin said. “That’s been our challenge as coaches, is to elevate our programs to that. He’s done that here. We’re trying to do it here. And every game, when we beat each other, we shouldn’t be knocking each other out of any consideration for postseason play.”
The Gamecocks have already recorded wins over Syracuse and Michigan, both of which were in the AP top 25 earlier this season. All three of their losses came without Thornwell in the lineup due to a six-game suspension he served.
South Carolina is now ranked No. 33 in the latest RPI rankings, with Georgia falling back to No. 41 after the loss. While Georgia has had its issues defensively, it did a good job of holding South Carolina to less than 30 percent from 3-point range and to a 39.3 shooting percentage in the second half.
The Gamecocks also clamped down on Georgia’s guards, leading guard J.J. Frazier to only shoot 1-of-6 from behind the arc.
“They’ve been doing that for four years,” Frazier said. “That was something I was used to. I knew I wouldn’t get the cleanest looks but the ones I did get I needed to knock down.”
This particular basketball rivalry has been one of the more exciting ones in SEC play over the past two years. Last season, Georgia beat South Carolina three times but by a combined 10 points. The previous year, South Carolina defeated Georgia twice in the regular season before falling to the Bulldogs in the SEC Tournament.
With how the last two years have gone with this particular game, there will undoubtedly be a ton of attention paid when these two teams play again on Feb. 4.
“Both teams are good defensively, traditionally,” Fox said. “We just didn’t make the key plays we needed to make so you give South Carolina credit.”
