January 4, 2017 9:07 PM

South Carolina holds off late rally, defeats Georgia

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

Athens

There would be no miracle comeback this time.

After defeating South Carolina three times a year ago, Georgia did its best to rally from a nine-point second-half deficit but came up short in the end. The Gamecocks came to Stegeman Coliseum and pulled out a 67-61 victory Wednesday night.

In the SEC Tournament a season ago, Georgia (9-5, 1-1 SEC) was able to win a game late against South Carolina (11-3, 1-0) thanks to a steal and free-throw from Frazier. While Georgia attempted some late-game heroics, it was unable to pull this one out.

Late in the game and trailing by four, Frazier dribbled to his right and drew a double team. He then dished to his left, where forward Yante Maten was standing just behind the 3-point line. Maten made the jumper to cut South Carolina’s lead to 62-61 with Georgia calling a timeout right after.

But after a Sindarius Thornwell missed a short jumper, Thornwell remained under the basket and was able to rebound the basket and put it back in to give the Gamecocks a 64-61 lead with 36 seconds to play. The Bulldogs then squandered its next possession away with a turnover from Frazier, in which players from both teams dove to try and corral before going out on Georgia.

A quick foul put Hassani Gravett at the free-throw line, with the sophomore making one of two and giving the Gamecocks a four-point advantage. From there Georgia was unable to mount any further comeback.

For Georgia, Maten scored 18 points and Frazier posted 16. The Gamecocks got a great game from Thornwell, who scored 19 points in his first game back from a six-game suspension. South Carolina guard P.J. Dozier led all scorers with 24 points.

