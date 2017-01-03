South Carolina’s Thornwell returns just in time to face Georgia

South Carolina was one of college basketball’s early surprises, knocking off teams such as Syracuse and Michigan en route to a national ranking in the AP top 25.
Then Sindarius Thornwell was handed an indefinite suspension that lasted six games for violating an athletics department policy. The Gamecocks haven’t been the same since.
After a 7-0 start, South Carolina has gone 3-3 in games without Thornwell, including a road trip against Memphis, which saw the Gamecocks get throttled 70-54.
But Thornwell’s suspension has been lifted just in time for a 7 p.m. Wednesday game against Georgia, a team that defeated his South Carolina three times a year ago. The Bulldogs know they’ll have their hands full with the Gamecocks featuring a full roster for the first time in a month.
“He’s a very versatile player,” Georgia senior guard J.J. Frazier said. “He can play the point, he can play shooting guard, he can play the power forward position. He’s a tough guy. He makes them so much versatile. He’s a great scorer. He’s changing them in so many different ways. He makes them so much more dynamic. He’s a great pickup to have back.”
Through the eight games he played, Thornwell averaged 18.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. He also has posted 29 assists and 11 steals.
Frazier, a Glennville native, grew up about two hours away from Thornwell’s hometown of Lancaster, South Carolina. The two knew each other quite well on the AAU circuit and first met, according to Frazier, either in the eighth or ninth grade of high school.
Frazier said he has kept in touch with Thornwell during his suspension and told him he hoped the two would be able to play against each other.
“You never want to see your friend not play basketball, especially the game he loves,” Frazier said. “I’m excited for him to be back.”
With Frazier making some clutch plays down the stretch, Georgia was able to knock off South Carolina three times a year ago, which included a thriller in the SEC Tournament. After a made shot, Frazier stole the ball from Thornwell and immediately was fouled. After making one free throw and missing the other on purpose, Georgia was able to come away with a 65-64 win.
Without the Gamecocks realizing it in the moment, Georgia’s win likely knocked them out of the NCAA Tournament. While South Carolina surely will be fired up to play Georgia again, Bulldogs head coach Mark Fox doesn’t think last year’s results have much to do with this season’s first meeting.
“Our team is completely different. Their team has got some differences,” Fox said. “Every game is so hard. We won’t put much stock in that theory. We know we have to play really, really well to win.”
And with Thornwell back in the lineup for the Gamecocks, Georgia’s task just got much harder.
In seven games with Thornwell, South Carolina has averaged 74.4 points per game. In the six without him, that number has fallen to 64.5. If the Bulldogs are to defeat the Gameocks once again, they’ll need to key on Thornwell, who averaged 19 points in the three meetings a year ago.
“He will be one of the candidates for player of the year in the conference,” Fox said. “Having him back certainly changes their team. He’s a terrific player. He’s playing efficiently. He’s put a lot of points on the board. He’s shooting the 3 well. It changes their team immensely.”
