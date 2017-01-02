Maten named SEC co-player of the week after Auburn performance

Georgia forward Yante Maten earned SEC co-player of the week honors following his performance in last Thursday's 96-84 win over Auburn.
Maten scored 31 points in the win on 10-of-19 shooting from the field. Included in that total was Maten hitting two of his four 3-point attempts. Maten also made all nine of his free-throw attempts.
Maten shared the SEC award with Kentucky guard Isaiah Briscoe, who recorded a triple-double in the Wildcats' win over Mississippi.
In the win over Auburn, Maten played a big role in helping the Bulldogs rally from a 12-point deficit in the second half. Maten scored 17 of his points in the game's final 15:45. With 6:22 to go in the game, Maten helped Georgia go on a 10-0 run with six of those points.
Maten ranks second in the SEC in both scoring at 20.6 points per game and rebounding at 8.2 rebounds per game.
Georgia (9-4) will resume play Wednesday when it hosts South Carolina (10-3) at Stegeman Coliseum. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m.
