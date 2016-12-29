Harris starting to shed freshman label for Georgia

Jordan Harris received a pass from Mike Edwards, found a wide-open lane and drove to the basket. He then converted and was fouled for an and-one opportunity, which tied the game at 70.
That play then opened the flood gates for Georgia to eventually go on 7-0 and 12-0 scoring runs, completing the comeback to win 96-84 at Auburn on Thursday as the emotions of the 9,121 fans filling Auburn Arena turned from elation to shock.
At the first glance, the successful comeback could be chalked up to the efforts of J.J. Frazier and Yante Maten, who combined for 35 second-half points. Lost in the action from Georgia’s two stars was the contributions from Harris, who received his fifth consecutive start and finished with a career-high 12 points.
After not seeing action in Georgia’s season opener six weeks ago, Harris is now an integral part of the team’s rotation and shows no fear.
“I wish something could rattle Jordan,” head coach Mark Fox said. “I can’t rattle him. He just kind of rolls, and plays great on the road because he is very composed and a very laid-back kid. He made some key plays for us.”
Harris’ performance began with two 3-pointers from deep, playing alongside Frazier, who scored 27. The two guards contrast in experience and styles of play. Thus, the differences between Frazier and Harris have formed a nice duo for Georgia.
Frazier has been tasked with the role of playing mentor to Georgia’s underclassmen, and he’s pleased with the progress.
“Jordan’s willingness to listen and pay attention to detail is incredible,” Frazier said. “It’s only a matter of time before he gets comfortable and understands how to play the game of basketball at this level. You saw a couple of defensive stops, great defense, layups and big shots (Thursday). He’s coming along.”
Harris believed he could have been more impactful in the scoring column. Before heading to Athens, Harris averaged 30.5 points per game out of Seminole County, thus he knows his capabilities.
While there’s a leap from the high school to college level, his mindset remains the same.
“I’m a scorer and I can do it at any level,” Harris said. “At the rim, mid-range, 3-point range. I just let the game come to me and have fun with it.”
Frazier is known as a leader in Georgia’s locker room, dating back to his underclassman days, due to his traits to be vocal at any given time. Now, in his final season, Frazier realizes his objectives with a young, deep team.
The senior guard said that he loved this group, and that it was different in years past. And as for Harris, he has followed along with that mindset and enjoys having his senior counterpart play alongside him.
“J.J. helps me a lot, as a senior,” Harris said. “I’m just a freshman guard and need all of the help I can get. He tells me where my shots are, who I need to guard and who I don’t need to guard. He gives me plenty of heads up, and is very important to me.”
