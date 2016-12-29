Georgia comes back, holds on to top Auburn

A comeback on the road seemed to be a formidable task for Georgia, which failed to do so twice this season.
But this time, the Bulldogs pulled it off with a 96-84 win Thursday over Auburn.
Georgia seemed to have no answer early, with Auburn posting 51 points and converting on seven 3-pointers. The story was the same early in the second half, with the Tigers finding more offensive rhythm and opening up an 11-point lead.
From then on, the game shifted and Georgia went on two significant scoring runs to complete the comeback in convincing fashion.
The efforts were led by the team’s two leaders, J.J. Frazier and Yante Maten. Frazier played game manager successfully in a sold-out and hostile environment, totaling 27 points and five assists. Maten was able to bounce back from a six-point performance at Oakland, finishing with 31 points and eight rebounds.
The Bulldogs desperately needed to find the success in the SEC opener, giving Georgia a boost of confidence as it returns home after a three-game road stint.
Three who mattered
Maten: Georgia’s leading scorer rebounded nicely after a poor performance in Oakland, and his offensive production gave the Bulldogs a chance throughout. Maten finished with a season-high 31 points, including 9-of-9 from the free-throw stripe.
Frazier: The senior experience of Frazier truly showed in Georgia’s completed comeback. The Bulldogs were down by 12 points in the second half, and Frazier’s leadership and 27-point performance sparked the two runs which led to victory.
Auburn’s Mustapha Heron: The Tigers are a young team that depends on its freshmen, with four first-year starters and three of them averaging double-figures. Heron, Auburn’s leading scorer, helped the Tigers build a big lead before Georgia’s big run. Heron finished with 19 points, and shot 4-of-7 behind the arc.
Turning point
After trailing by 11 points in the second half, Georgia found a spark and went on a 7-0 run to tie the game at 76. At that point, Auburn committed a turnover and the momentum had totally shifted, as the Bulldogs went on a 12-0 scoring run to pull away.
Observations
Harris steps up: Georgia has depended on freshman guard Jordan Harris, who earned his fifth consecutive start. In a raucous environment, Harris was able to be the third scorer and play a key role in Georgia’s comeback. While Harris clearly states that he could’ve scored more, the first-year guard finished with a career-high 12 points.
Georgia wins its first opener since 2014: Season openers and conference openers have not been Georgia’s friend in recent seasons. The Bulldogs haven’t won a season opener since the 2013-14 season against Wofford, and hadn’t won a conference opener since 2014 (Missouri) until Thursday. After losing to Oakland, this road victory should give the Bulldogs some confidence as SEC play picks up.
Worth mentioning
Georgia converts from free-throw line: In the first half, Auburn had Georgia beaten in nearly every statistical category except for free throws, gaining an advantage of 21-11. The Bulldogs were able to hang in the game due to their success from the stripe, finishing 29-for-38, and eventually they caught fire from the field to complete the comeback.
Georgia shores up perimeter defense: Entering Thursday’s game, head coach Mark Fox indicated the importance of perimeter defense and consistency in that regard. It had hurt Georgia in its losses to Marquette and Oakland, and it seemed to be the same story yet again. Auburn converted on seven 3-point shots in the first half. But halftime adjustments led Georgia to increase its defensive pressure from behind the arc. The Tigers only shot 2-of-12 from the 3-point line in the second half, aiding in Georgia’s comeback.
They said it
Fox on comeback: “It really helped us that we’ve had a couple of road games already, we had to play in a tough environment at Clemson and in Detroit. Even though we lost those games, I thought we grew up some and that allowed us to hang in there (Thursday) and make a bit of a comeback to win it.”
Frazier on 3-point defense in second half: “We played harder, and had the determination to win. We knew what type of 3-point opportunities they had, and we wanted to make it a focus. We wanted to take it away early and we didn’t, but the game changed in our favor when we did in the second half.”
Harris on career-high performance: “I let the game come to me and believed in what Coach said, and they called my number a lot (Thursday). They made plays for me, and I made the best of it. I believe I could’ve scored more.”
What's next?
Georgia will return home and host South Carolina on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
