Georgia seeks consistency ahead of SEC opener at Auburn

Georgia enters SEC play Thursday at Auburn Arena, a place where the Bulldogs’ 2016 NCAA Tournament hopes may have died after losing to a team at the bottom half of the conference standings.
Nearly a year later, Auburn has shown some unexpected success in non-conference play, with resume wins over Oklahoma, Connecticut and Texas Tech. The Tigers now enter their conference slate as a formidable opponent for many teams, and Georgia will look to rebound from a road loss to Oakland.
The Tigers, at 10-2, have been lifted by the impact of their freshmen. Jared Harper, Mustapha Heron and Danjel Purifoy each hold double-digit scoring averages, providing a nice balance with veterans T.J. Lang and T.J. Dunans. With the numerous weapons throughout the Tigers’ rotation, they present many challenges to the Bulldogs.
"Auburn is a good offensive team, with a lot of guys that can shoot the 3-point shot," Georgia head coach Mark Fox said. "Defensively, they’re forcing a lot of turnovers and off to a very good start. For us, we have to defend the 3-point line better than we have to date, take care of the basketball which we didn’t do a good job of last week. Auburn has a lot of firepower, so we have to make sure we’re prepared."
Georgia’s primary concern would be Auburn’s success behind the arc, as the Bulldogs’ lack of consistent success on the 3-point line has been the team’s kryptonite thus far.
The uneasiness regarding perimeter defense have become evident against good shooting teams, such as Oakland and Marquette. Georgia fell short in each of those games, largely in part to allowing 10 3-pointers to the Golden Grizzlies and 13 conversions to the Golden Eagles.
The Tigers don’t fall far behind those numbers, converting on 9.1 3-pointers per game this season. Thus, it’ll be difficult for Georgia to pull out a victory in a sold out opposing environment if Auburn is able to meet its average from deep.
The perimeter struggles serve as only a small part of Georgia’s biggest woe as a team, finding consistency.
Georgia has concluded a majority of its non-conference slate, with only one game remaining in the SEC vs. Big 12 challenge on Jan. 28. The Bulldogs have had ample time to do some self-assessment and there’s the mention of consistency yet again. Georgia is well aware that improvement is needed in order to reach the goal of an NCAA Tournament berth.
"The biggest thing we’ve learned that we’re a work in progress, and not consistent in any area," Fox said in a teleconference on Wednesday. "We do some things well on both ends, but we have to become more consistent as we grow and continue to add depth. There’s a next level we have to play at."
The disparities have been apparent in each of Georgia’s four losses thus far, especially in the most recent outing in Oakland. Entering that game, the storylines revolved around the homecomings of Michigan natives Yante Maten and Mike Edwards, therefore the focus could have easily deviated.
Georgia fell by seven to its Horizon League opponent, even after holding a 13-point lead at one point. After the deflating loss, Maten, as a veteran starter, gathered his group and now believes that a more thorough 40 minutes of play will begin to show in the season’s latter half.
"We all decided that we can’t have another game like up in Michigan," Maten said. "We have to be determined and show that we’ve made progress. I think we’ve had a good week of practice, and we’re going to come out stronger and finish stronger. At Oakland, we came out strong but didn’t finish."
