Georgia falters in second half, loses road game to Oakland

Here are five observations from Georgia's 86-79 against Oakland.
Brutal second half dooms Georgia
Georgia (8-4) was in full control of this game and led by 12 at one point in the first half. Holding a seven-point halftime lead, even with a late Oakland surge, it sure seemed Georgia would be too much down the stretch for the Horizon League team.
But the Bulldogs did everything they could to hand this game to the Golden Grizzlies (10-3), especially in the first five minutes of the second half. Oakland hit some key 3-pointers and totaled 10 for the game. Georgia was once again sloppy on defense, specifically from the perimeter.
The Bulldogs had no answer for Oakland guard Martez Walker, who scored 29 points and made four 3-pointers.
For the hot start Georgia had in the first half, everything cooled in the second. This was not how Georgia expected to play on the road against the Golden Grizzlies, especially after a 17-point win over Georgia Tech.
Maten struggles in homecoming
Maten had only four points at the half and had a hard time creating offense with Oakland doubling and tripling him in the post. While forward Derek Ogbeide was able to contribute 13 points during the game, the Golden Grizzlies essentially dared Georgia to get someone else to step up in the post.
With no one answering that call down low, Maten didn't receive anything easy. He entered the game with 27 consecutive games in double figures, which included a 30-point performance against Kansas earlier in the season. That streak has come to a close.
Points were hard to come by early on for Maten, who finished with six points on 1-of-4 shooting.
Maten was limited with what he could do by picking up his fourth foul in the first 10 minutes of the second half.
Ogbeide, Parker's games all for naught
It turned out to be a shame for Ogbeide and Juwan Parker, who both had two excellent offensive games in what was otherwise a disappointing road trip.
Ogbeide turned out to be Georgia's go-to post scorer, with his 13 points coming on 6-of-8 shooting. He was a force for the Oakland bigs to deal with. But Georgia, especially down the stretch of the game, may not have gone to him enough.
Parker finished with 15 points on 5-of-11 shooting. He did a good job running the floor and hit some open jump shots.
Leading Georgia in scoring was J.J. Frazier, who scored 22 points.
Turnovers plague Georgia again
Georgia was able to defeat Georgia Tech by 17 Tuesday despite committing 13 turnovers.
Against a better Oakland opponent, Georgia's turnovers proved costly. The Bulldogs finished the game with 19 turnovers, which has been a disturbing trend on the court all season long. Georgia entered the game 123rd in the nation in turnovers with 13 per game.
Totaling six more than the season average will surely only drop the Bulldogs in this category.
Oakland's not a bad team but this is a bad loss
There's no way to sugarcoat this. This was a game Georgia needed to win for its NCAA Tournament hopes come March.
Sure, Oakland isn't a bad team and may wind up being a team contending for a Horizon League Tournament title late in the season. But Georgia should have won this game. It had more athleticism and the better players to do so.
But something was missing throughout. Every loose ball and hustle play seemed to go Oakland's way. In that old sports cliche, the Golden Grizzlies seemed to want this game more. Georgia lacked the tenacity needed in road games against mid-majors looking to knock off Power 5 programs.
Oakland hit the big shots in the clutch moments. Georgia couldn't. And the Bulldogs could never recover from falling behind by 10 points halfway through the second half.
Georgia has yet to pick up that signature victory the NCAA selection committee looks for. Only one non-conference game against Texas remains on the schedule.
This loss will sting over the holiday for the Bulldogs. And if Georgia is unable to pick up enough quality wins in the SEC, this defeat could be something that truly haunts this program come NCAA Tournament time.
Comments