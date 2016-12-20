Ogbeide sparks Georgia in first half when Georgia's stars needed lift

Georgia Tech surprised Georgia by mixing some zone defenses its way.
One of which was the 1-3-1, which forced a couple of turnovers. Another was the triangle-and-two junk defense, which was designed to take away guard J.J. Frazier and Yante Maten. Both of those zones, designed to take away Georgia’s top playmakers, turned out to benefit sophomore forward Derek Ogbeide.
Ogbeide ended the game with 11 points, with 10 of those coming in the first half. This performance helped propel Georgia to a 60-43 victory against its rival on the road.
Ogbeide made all five of his field goals in the first half and missed only one in the final 20 minutes. His game provided a huge boost for the Bulldogs considering Frazier and Maten only combined for nine points in the first half.
“The floor opened up for me,” Ogbeide said. “They were playing extra hard on our two main guys and I saw the opportunity and took advantage of it the best I could.”
Ogbeide has been a bright offensive performer at times for the Bulldogs and has looked a lot more comfortable around the rim. Last season, he was adjusting to the speed and physicality of the college and shot 47.2 percent from the field.
Through 11 games, Ogbeide is connecting on 58.6 percent of his shot attempts. The over 11 percent increase from the field has resulted in a much more patient, yet aggressive, approach from the sophomore forward.
“That’s the advantage of having him next to Yante,” head coach Mark Fox said. “He probably doesn’t get as many shot opportunities because he plays with such a great player. He continues to develop, much like Yante did, and tonight he was very effective.”
Ogbeide ended up Georgia’s third leading scorer of the night. Maten and Frazier rebounded for better second halves, with Maten scoring 16 points and Frazier totaling 15.
But thanks to Ogbeide’s first half production, Georgia was able to hold a 27-18 lead at the break. That cushion was more than enough for the Bulldogs to cruise to the victory in the second half.
“When you can win and your best players aren’t great that’s a positive step,” Fox said. “For us, we’re just happy to have the win.”
